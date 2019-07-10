Dominican-born US university lecturer calls for change of government in Dominica

University lecturer in the US, Dominican Dr. Bernard Anthony Frampton, believes that there is a need for a change of government in Dominica and the best hope of achieving that is to vote for the United Workers Party whenever elections are called.

Dr. Frampton, who is also a journalist and author, expressed that opinion during a town hall meeting in the Bronx, New York on Saturday.

He said while he is not partisan, he is concerned about what he termed as “an unhealthy tolerance of public corruption that is taking over our country”.

“It has become a plague in our country” he told those gathered at the meeting organized by the Opposition UWP.