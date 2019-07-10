Dominican-born US university lecturer calls for change of government in Dominica

University lecturer in the US, Dominican Dr. Bernard Anthony Frampton, believes that there is a need for a change of government in Dominica and the best hope of achieving that is to vote for the United Workers Party whenever elections are called.
Frampton said any action or engagement by public officers that abuse public office for personal or partisan gain is corruption.
For instance, he explained, “political interference in the payment of contracts cost us millions of dollars in lost value and lost opportunities to develop local business and local capacity.”
He contended that if politicians in public office direct public resources to their constituency, cronies, or supporters instead of giving them to the village, community, or people most in need, they are corrupt. If every deserving Dominican does not have a fair chance of receiving public assistance, despite their political persuasion, then the government is corrupt.
“If politicians are acquiring unexplained personal wealth while in public office without the proper reporting or the intervention of the government’s accountability systems, they are corrupt and the system is corrupt,” Dr Frampton added.
He said in fact, perhaps the most disturbing reflection of Dominica’s current political climate is the apathy to public corruption, both among politicians on the government side and among a large swath of the electorate.
“There seems to no longer be shame in misappropriating the government’s money. I have heard otherwise lucid Dominicans say so what if they take money, everybody does it. And what makes the struggle against this national cancer so complicated is that a significant section of the electorate has been conditioned, through deliberate propaganda, to remember and even relive anxieties over milder acts that tainted the UWP’s short time in office,” he said.
He added, “And if you are patriotic enough, brave enough, or ethically grounded enough to call them out, they will tell you: cool out. Dominica seems to be raining cool out. But it makes sense, you know. After getting people drunk on too much cold red Kool-Aid in a heated environment, you ought to expect them to want to cool out” he said.
Meantime Frampton also advocated for what he said is a more progressive and independent role for the courts in the system of government.
He argued that the system of appointing judges and the traditional role of our judicial system as the enforcers and elaborators of laws and the protectors of specific rights are too limiting for our realities as a small island nation.
“It may be useful to review the role of the judiciary as elaborators and enforcers of rules and the laws to envisage them as independent arbitrators that permit their timely input in critical matters of governance”, he said.
While Dr. Frampton agrees that we must retain certain aspects of the decentered role of the justice system, he said we must make our courts more efficient and competent in facilitating public engagement and influencing public accountability and transparency in ways that are not just litigious.
“We ought to see them as critical actors in ensuring that government works as much during the fact as after the fact,” he added.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
22 Comments
You should shut up you do not live in Dominica….Linton must be your friend ?
When last You visit?
How there you say who Dominican should vote for…
As though Dominica’s brightest minds either support the UWP or on their way there…hmmm, I wonder why.
Except Lenox is not a bright mind.
It is people who have their eyes open that see the light first.
For instance, he explained, “political interference in the payment of contracts cost us millions of dollars in lost value and lost opportunities to develop local business and local capacity.”In further elaborating on this, how many contracts have the state offered that have been advertised requesting expressions of interest and bids? Has Montreal Management have to go through a bidding process for the hotels and houses that are being constructed? All those contracts smells corruption. A job that could be done for 1 million may as well cost 10 million. Where is this money going? Jump high and higher what goes up must come down.
Very well spoken, Dr. Frampton! I just wish that more people in DA in particular lawyers, business people, GPs, teachers, civil servants etc. would speak up and criticise this regime where criticism is due. However, all you get apart from a few exemptions is total silence. The truth of the matter is simple, most are scared others are in Skerrits pocket. One way or another it’s a crying shame!
The people of Dominica overwhelmingly voted for the government they want and have. Mother nature dealt us a bad hand, so deal with it. We cannot change the topography of the island nor its location in heart of the hurricane belt.
With a population of just 62,000 souls that economy of scale is not optimal for sustainable commercial development. Dominicans have everything they need to live a good life. Why would some want to spoil that with fly-by-night establishments like “international airport” (don’t get started on that one) sandy beach hotels, fancy stores selling bling and reckless night life that promote illicit drug use, homosexuality and prostitution.
Beware of those bearing gifts. They are all talk and no action.
Always very difficult to read bad news about Dominica. The only thing that I can say, from experience, if you ran a European country the way Dominica is run, there would be serious problems. None of the current parties demonstrates the 21st-century sophistication required to truly develop a thriving community. I have looked at all the parties websites, read the news, see what folks say on social media, speak with my family and of course, the experience I have when I am actually there. It is a real shame because many, many people would love to return to Dominica with skills and money to contribute. Major change is required.
Men who are in earnest are not afraid of consequences.
Change is a must!
Sir after reading your documentary, my question to you, When last were you in DOMINICA? Why do you all feel so comfortable to just recite the LIES you hear from the UWP?
You claim not to be partisan but your entire conversation seem to be so one sided one has to comes to the conclusion that you are nothing else than a poto UWPite. Sir, what do you mean by getting people drunk on too much cold red Kool-Aid? By so doing they need to cool out. Who are the ones doing so? Sir, with all due respect to you; You are very sarcastic and diplomatic in your delivery and you are one of the UWPites that sit in the diaspora and spew the filth coming from your party. Come to Dominica and let your eyes boil your peas.
You cant handle the truth can you KID
Same you you dlp does feel comfortable repeating the ignorance of other laborites and the PM and Reggie and Ian. Same way. But this man is a Doctor. A real Doctor who actually earned his degree. I am sure he has some scientific background to go along with his statements. I am sure if he came to Dominica the peas would boil his eyes because he would not be able to put his disappointment to words. Your comment lends itself to make others think that we are doing well here. the country is in crisis. Economically and socially. Public sector cannot support the economy. the Private sector is failing. Unemployment figures are not real as NEP figures should not be taken as real employment. Not if you cannot get a loan or social security benefits with that employment. Agriculture is at a low, tourism is dwindling and a misunderstood product, exports are at an all time low. I mean. where are were excelling? tell me i would like to know. in free housing for laborites? while i struggle to buy land?
This man, Dr. Frampton, speaks truth to power. Too many influential Dominicans at home and abroad, have taken the ostrich position, while their country is disintegrating at the hands of a most corrupt and blundering misleader and his zombie underlings. They have pillaged the country for themselves, close relatives and friends, while the masses live in abject poverty. They have used some of the country’s scarce financial resources, namely, the Red Clinic and NEP to bribe a significant section of the electorate, the poorest among us, to vote them back in power. If this untenable situation is allowed to continue, Dominica will eventually implode. VOTE THEM OUT!
Frampton has been living in the USA for far too long.Tell that to the poor people in Dominica,and you will get your BUTT kicked.Frampton why do you think the Labour Party is always WINNING?Because the UWP was involved MASSIVE CORRUPTION.Labour Party supporters and a large number of people who,once supported the UWP,know better.So stop you BS.
as your name states LIN CLOWN sure you are one , because moneys were paid on a grande scale to Tony AStaphan for his search for corruption which turned out NOTHING!!
The whole world is now a global village because of technological advancement. Dr. Frampton is spot on, incontrovertibly correct. If all political parties were to compete on a level playing field, there is no possibility that the blood stained color party would be in power today. Look around at the neighboring countries, compare their advancement with that of Dominica, you have to bow your head in shame. What transformational developments have taken place in Dominica under Skerrit’s stewardship that Dominicans can boast about? Is it the Red Clinic, NEP, the new international airport, geothermal energy, the new network of roads and bridges, what is it? Can public servants live comfortably on their current anorexic wages and salaries? Are the young people satisfied with the sporting, entertainment and recreational facilities? Dominica is the only OECS country, excluding the very tiny ones, without an international airport and a international athletic stadium. Shame! Shame! Shame!
Another one so-called back street US University lettuces sorry lecturer calling for change of government in Dominica 🇩🇲 what are you looking for our money to help pay your debts? And what do you know about Dominica when was the last time have you been to Dominica, look here guy excuse my French accent but go to hell 👹.
As usual, this guy posted a ‘nothing burger’. Truth be told, just unadulterated silliness he asks his ghost writer to supply. Common sense is not so common these days.
Seem like Dr Dr will have to go for another doctor title to match up all the real doctors that are lining up against him
Very well said indeed. You must also note that our institutions are destroyed, agriculture is destroyed, tourism cannot make headway, no manufacturing, etc, etc, etc,…It’s just selling of passports which makes a few filthy rich and make the majority Red Clinic beggars …
% % %, sound statement that can’t honestly be refuted. Only two things that are keeping Dominica’s head just barely above the surface of the water, the sale of passports and mendicancy (foreign donations and assistance from donor countries and organizations). The economy is naught, nada, zero.
Yes, but not with % and views expressed. We all know your family background is UWP, so just go away, not mad but sad. We a going to the polls soon, in the mean time worry about the Trumpian. You live in America RIGHT, then focus on what’s in your yard.