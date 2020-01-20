ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominican Camillo Esprit needs help in recovering from Malaria

Camillo Esprit ,a fellow Dominica, has faced a battle with Malaria and won but now faces the challenge of the resulting medical bills.
In his message he is seeking assistance to conquer this lingering enemy.
Camillo’s message is below:
Hi all,
Recently I have been spared failure against my battle with Malaria and Typhoid relapse,
The medical assistance I received from the MOI Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kenya was phenomenal but came with a hefty price tag, so its in line of this that I humble call on all family and friends to donate as little and you consider fit to contribute towards my medical bills.
Although payments have been.made towards the overall bill, complications and follow up charges still amount to be quite costly, I truly have no choice but to hold onto faith knowing that ‘every little helps.’
1 Comment
What was the total amount and how much more does he owe? If you are appealing for help, you need to be transparent.
I have a friend who lives in Kenya and he has been after me to visit him. That is one of the main reasons I have not taken him up on his offer. When I raised the issue of malaria, he brushes it off as if it is as benign as the common cold. He said most Kenyans have contacted the disease and they are still alive and kicking.
ADMIN: The total amount he is seeking along with more information is listed on the gofundme page.