ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominican Camillo Esprit needs help in recovering from Malaria

Camillo Esprit ,a fellow Dominica, has faced a battle with Malaria and won but now faces the challenge of the resulting medical bills.

In his message he is seeking assistance to conquer this lingering enemy.

Camillo’s message is below:

Hi all,

Recently I have been spared failure against my battle with Malaria and Typhoid relapse,

The medical assistance I received from the MOI Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kenya was phenomenal but came with a hefty price tag, so its in line of this that I humble call on all family and friends to donate as little and you consider fit to contribute towards my medical bills.

Although payments have been.made towards the overall bill, complications and follow up charges still amount to be quite costly, I truly have no choice but to hold onto faith knowing that ‘every little helps.’

Click here to see more and contribute to Camillo