Dominican cancer patient for whom Go Fund Me account was opened, dies

Family members of Dominican Cassandra Pringle have officially closed a Go Fund Me account that was launched last October to solicit funds for her medical expenses.

Pringle, 37, died peacefully in the presence of family members in Dominica shortly after 5 am on New Year’s Day. Her death comes months after she received the starling diagnosis in Antigua that she was suffering from stage 4 cancer and was in the process of money to go towards her medical expenses.

Family members were seeking to raise US$40,000 to facilitate medical testing to determine the type of cancer and possible treatment for the mother or two.

Prior to the closure of the page, a little over 7 thousand dollars was raised.

Last year, the managers of Jump 268 where Pringle was employed reached out to local media in a bid to raise funds for the woman, whom they described as a breath of fresh air.

Her former boss Omari Harrigan, Manager of Jump 268, said they are quite saddened by her death.

He said even in her saddest moments, Pringle was a fighter.

“Even before she found out what was going on, she would feel sick and I told her to go home. Then she would say I’m just going to finish this one little thing then I will go home. She was pushing through to complete her work…that was just who she was,” he said.

Harrigan said Pringle impacted the lives of all the staff at Jump 268.

“She was hard working, she was a person of good character, a very nice soul, efficient and she impacted our lives so much,” he said.

Harrigan added that the Jump 268 family was happy to have known a very vibrant personality.

“We are thankful that we were impacted by her. She was a wonderful person and she did good things here. She structured our office so well. Not many people you know like that,” he remarked.

Family members say Pringle was truly a gem who will be dearly missed.

They have also expressed gratitude to those who contributed with prayers, financially, or in any other way.