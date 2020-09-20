Dominican centenarian based in New York, celebrates 104th birthday; looks forward to 105

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 9:57 PM
Keturah Elizabeth Cuffy

Dominican centenarian, Keturah Elizabeth Cuffy, celebrated her 104th birthday on Saturday, September 12th, 2020.

Cuffy, who currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, says she’s proud to proclaim to the world that she was born in Riviere Cyrique in Dominica.

Cuffy attributes her longevity to her simple beliefs of proper eating, a strong Catholic faith and valuing kindness to one another, among other things.

She thanks all well wishers who sent flowers, made phone calls, sent gifts and candies from all over the world on her special day.

Cuffy says she is looking forward to her 105th birthday celebration.

3 Comments

  1. JBC
    September 22, 2020

    Happy Birthdday wishing many more to come

  2. Nous Meme
    September 21, 2020

    Congratulations to Ms Cuffy. May God continue to bless you with health. May God also bless and protect your family and friends.

  3. Tony
    September 21, 2020

    Hello and good morning my people. Congratulations on your birthday and we all wish you see many more.

