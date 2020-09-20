Dominican centenarian based in New York, celebrates 104th birthday; looks forward to 105

Dominican centenarian, Keturah Elizabeth Cuffy, celebrated her 104th birthday on Saturday, September 12th, 2020.

Cuffy, who currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, says she’s proud to proclaim to the world that she was born in Riviere Cyrique in Dominica.

Cuffy attributes her longevity to her simple beliefs of proper eating, a strong Catholic faith and valuing kindness to one another, among other things.

She thanks all well wishers who sent flowers, made phone calls, sent gifts and candies from all over the world on her special day.

Cuffy says she is looking forward to her 105th birthday celebration.