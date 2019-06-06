Dominican chosen as Caribbean Tourism Young Leader

A daughter of the soil has been selected as a Caribbean Tourism Young Leader.

Her name is Namene James Rodgers and she is from Marigot but resides in Antigua and Barbuda.

She was selected by the Caribbean Hotels and Tourism Association recently when they launched the inaugural programme named Young Leaders Forum.

It’s basically a program designed to engage with up and coming hospitality professionals in a series of discussions, learning opportunities and engagement with industry leaders.

Namene is employed at the Cocos Hotel and she applied and was accepted to represent the twin island state at the official launch of the programme in Miami this month.

Her journey in the tourism industry started around eight years ago while she was a university graduate.

“Although my prior experience was in education, I considered tourism as a new challenge,” she explained.

Namene said she has also been afforded the opportunity to work in various departments, always being eager to learn as much as she could about the hotels and its operations.

“These experiences have allowed me to become an asset in the field, currently holding the position of Guests and Team Relations Coordinator,” she added.

Namene will be traveling to Miami from June 21-23 to attend the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum.

There she will engage in exclusive leadership development training sessions and meet with a number of stakeholders in the tourism sector.

At the end of the one year involvement with young leaders, the participants will be expected to prepare a summary outlining their journey, their expectations, how their new knowledge will be used and how they have benefited from the program.