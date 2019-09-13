Dominican excels as police recruit in Montserrat

He also received an award for the overall highest average and medals for highest score in progress test 1 and progress test 2 and a medal for being part of the winning group that won the 11 mile endurance run.

Le Blanc competed with 13 other police officers and obtained several awards including a leadership award, The Barton of Honor, best in officers’ safety, best in police subjects, best in drills, best in traffic subject, best in progress test average and best in giving evidence.

Leblanc who is originally from Penville, moved to Monserrat on in February, 2019 where he joined the Monserrat Police service.He lived in Penville where he attended Lead Institute and later worked at the secret bay development in Dominica.

Leblanc, who attended Lead Institute and worked at Secret Bay Hotel before migrating, said he is elated about his achievement and identified his parents as his main source of inspiration.

“I pushed hard for my mom and dad, Luke and Monica LeBlanc and the Penville five who lost their lives in the tragic accident in 2017. I was elated and I did it to make my mom and my dad proud because we have been through a lot; we have been through many struggles,” he stated. “I came up with the idea that I’m not coming up here to do any mediocre performance. I’m going to try my best and push and that’s exactly what I did and the reason why I got awards for all these different categories and areas.”

Leblanc said he went through 23 weeks of intense training to get prepared for the competition. He described the training as “tough” as he had to wake up every day at 4:30 a.m. to do fatigues at 4:45 am (cleaning the compound), then physical training at 5:20 a.m. where he would engage in activities such as running, push-ups, sit-ups, ab works and cardio exercises as well as various inspections and drills while trying to find a balance with his studies at the academy.

Le Blanc said he always wanted to be part of a brotherhood that helps people and therefore, chose this career path to make a difference. His advice to young people who are interested in becoming police officers, to never give up and to not be afraid to work for what they want.

“I would tell every young man and every young woman, don’t give up, go on. Don’t worry with what people may say, it’s only you that know what you want to get in life and if you see that is a way for you to get out of where you are and become someone better in life or become someone to help out people in life, then go for it,” the young policeman advised. “Don’t be afraid to take a risk; don’t be afraid to just leave your comfort zone and do something different because for you to strive in life you have to leave your comfort zone.”

In the future, Leblanc would like to rebuild his small business, making castor and coconut oil, that was destroyed during Maria and also to further his education in international business and trade.