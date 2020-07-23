Dominican Frances Delsol named Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) Executive Director 

The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) has named Frances Delsol, one of Canada’s most prominent Black Community leaders, as its Executive Director. Established in 1983, BBPA is Canada’s most established voice for Black Business. It facilitates programs supporting business and professional excellence, higher education, advocacy, training, communications, and leadership and economic development.
Delsol, who is Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner in Canada, has previously served BBPA as a director and corporate secretary.
“Frances Delsol has one of Canada’s most unique and accomplished resumes,” said president Nadine Spencer. “She combines corporate experience, along with diplomatic practice, and is the recipient of numerous awards and honours including being named to the list of 100 most Accomplished Black Canadian Women.”
Spencer continued, “As we expand and create more ways to benefit Black businesses across Canada, Delsol is an excellent choice to manage the many complex programs we are now launching to build capacity to serve the needs of Black businesses, especially as it concerns issues of race and systemic discrimination.”
“Discrimination in the workplace has been an ongoing hindrance to progress, equality, and efficiency in our society,” Delsol said. “This is a crucial time for the Black community and Black Businesses. COVID-19 has torn apart the community and shuttered many enterprises. The recovery effort will be long and hard but I am confident that the organization’s many strengths will assist the Black business community in getting back on its feet and rebuilding to an even stronger place.”
In the corporate world, Delsol served as Bell Canada’s Associate Director, Procurement & Strategic Sourcing, from 1981–2016 and is the three-time recipient of Bell Canada’s “Way to Go” leadership Award. Dominican-born, Delsol served as the Caribbean island’s Canadian representative, promoting and marketing Dominica as a unique tourist destination and an investment opportunity. In addition, she was the Founder & Past President – Council of Caribbean Associations Canada (CCAC) comprising fourteen National Registered Caribbean Associations. She earned a Bachelor of Arts, Administration & Information Management, Ryerson University and a Graduate Diploma (Hons), Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Penn State Univ. In addition, she is a Certified Supply Chain Management Professional (CSCMP) from the Purchasing Management Association of Canada (PMAC).
“As a Black woman, Delsol has overcome systemic racism and gender bias throughout her career, which provides her with a level of understanding that is essential for her new post at the BBPA,” Spencer added. “Her corporate and diplomatic background will assist the BBPA in relating to the government and Canada’s most prominent businesses as they assist us in advancing our many economic development, education and leadership programs. Our members and the Black community as a whole wants an equal opportunity to advance — with equal pay — and authentic and a meaningful seat in the corridors of power — and Frances is the ideal person to help advance that agenda.”
Founded in 1983, the mission of the BBPA, a charitable organization, is to advance Canada’s Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs supporting Business and Professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. The BBPA represents the interests of Black Businesses and Professionals throughout Canada and is involved in advocacy, training, communications and leadership development. The BBPA presents the annual Harry Jerome Awards, the BBPA National Scholarships, and the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC).
Wow… fantastic… Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner in Canada. She also promotes and markets Dominica as a Tourism Destination and Investment opportunity Location in Canada. Very impressive. But I want to know:
What percentage of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) coming to Dominica from Canada has she been able to attract through her marketing and promotion of Dominica for investment opportunity?
How many Dominicans based in Canada has she been able to convince to return to invest in Dynamic Dominica?
Has there been an increase in visitor arrivals to Dominica from Canada that can be attributed to her efforts at promoting and marketing Dominica?
Generally has there been any marked improvements in trade and investments relations between Dominica and Canada because of her interventions?
Generally I have more legitimate questions to ask, but i will stop here. When people are given these positions i want to see fruitful outcomes. Grand Bay I come out…
Your mom was my principal in Elementary school and when I graduated from High School she was also my mentor and encouraged me to be a staff member. She was a great lady and I only have fond memories of her.
Congratulations and continue to make your village proud!!!!!!!
PEACE
Another racist organisation. If it was named white business and professional association people would be up in arms
Magway ca – Words cannot express the total stupidity and ignorance of your comment. Based on your comment, a triage patient would be accused of taking too much of the doctors and nurses time. Self-hating blacks like you need more than epiphany to see what is actually before you. Many white people would feel pity for people like you and your hero, Donald Trump.
Don’t think for a moment that is a white person, the are many many Dominicans and blacks who think that way, we hear them when come home and talk that cr*p. If a person black or white can oppose and effectively change discrimination laws and this waste of sp*rm writes to tear the person down and reinstate those racist rules, you know who you dealing with. Black people always fight two fights, the obvious evil and these coons.
To magway ca,A fool at any age is a fool for life,uncle Tom.
@Magway sa, Of course we’d be up in arms, and continue efforts to bring down their racist empire bit by bit. Do you mind??
You know most such orgs are ‘normally’ white, and racist. Sad thing is once they give us a job we stop seeing them as such, but we’re trying to break that, it’s really tough fighting both them and you guys too.
Business are not named white because ‘it’s a given’ in you sambos white supremacy.
If you are Black you still a white supremacist, based on your writings that’s how you were taught and that’s what you know.
Where in Dominica is Francess Delsol from? Based on my knowledge she is from Grand Bay. Nowhere in the article is Grand Bay mentioned. Had it been something negative Grand Bay would have been mentioned.
Zoooooor moun gwahbay oui!!!!
Congratulations, you make us all proud
Blessings