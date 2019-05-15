Dominican graduates as Salutatorian; aims to be Prime Minister

José Joeleene Thomas, a Dominican from “Ah Fu Ah We” country emerges as Salutatorian at Hampton University’s Graduation, May 12th 2019.
Miss Thomas graduates with a 4.029 Grade Point Average (GPA) from the James T. George School of Business. She leaves her top rated and nationally acclaimed historically black university with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, which is accented by a minor in Leadership Studies from the William R. Harvey Leadership Institute.
Ranking second in her class of over 800 students, she graduates Summa Cum Laude. She is adorned in honors cords for:
1. Golden Key Honors Society
2. Sigma Beta Delta
3. William R. Harvey Leadership Institute (with medallion)
4. Summa Cum Laude
5. Departmental Honors
6. Caribbean Pre-Alumni Council
The following excerpt was taken from the Hampton University Website:
Thomas was born and raised in the Commonwealth of Dominica, and attended Hampton University as an international student. At Hampton, she majored in Economics with a minor in Leadership Studies. From a young age, Thomas displayed a keen interest in academic excellence, which extended into her undergraduate educational pursuits at Hampton. At the end of her primary education, she received a bursary to attend North East Comprehensive School and graduated with six academic awards, including best performance at the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) for successfully passing twelve CXC subjects.
On April 13, 2019, President William R. Harvey recognized Thomas during the 44th Honors Day Program as the recipient of the President’s Cup. Thomas was also a W.D.C. Harvey Scholar and traveled to Panama in 2018 for an eight-day international service learning and study abroad experience. She also received the President’s Award for her major and minor.
Outside of the classroom, Thomas made it a priority to delve into extracurricular activities. She spent her time over the past four years as a Campus Ambassador for Teach for America, as an on campus tutor for the Student Success Center, and as a Student Researcher and Vice President of the Economics and Entrepreneurial Studies Club. Thomas was also the recipient of the White House Initiative HBCU Competitiveness Scholar award in 2018.
After graduation, Thomas will head to Atlanta, Ga., to work as a Tax Associate for KPMG. Her long-term goal is to be Prime Minister of Dominica.
34 Comments
I was there at the graduation ceremony for my niece, and though it was raining outside and the ceremony had to be held in another part of the campus, it was a lovely ceremony, just celebrating the graduates and being with family. There was also another graduate there of Dominica heritage who earned her doctorate in physical therapy. I met her earlier this year. I think she said her parents are from Grand Bay. I wanted to meet Jose and her, but I was not able to. Anyway, congratulations to all Dominica born and of Dominica heritage graduates everywhere!
Maximum Blessings to you young lady; and may God continue to richly bless and keep you. Continue to reach back and pull someone else forward. Load up on humility, live simple, and touch as many lives as you can by continuing to set am example worthy of emulating.
Congratulations to higher education, going lady.
The challenges of migrating abroad are many, and often those at home perceive those challenges to be far less than they really are. Ms. Thomas has not only attended college while abroad, but she has succeeded in achieving her degree, how inspiring. It is especially impressive that Ms. Thomas has graduated with very high honors. We Are so proud of you Ms.Thomas. Continue to stay the course and by all means come home and utilize your talent, and skills achieved to help make Dominica better. Congratulations, and all the best.
Fellow posters like Next PM, your comments lead me to believe that you are not impressed by the stellar achievements of this special young woman. Pardon some of us for our naive, unbridled enthusiasm and expressions of joy.
I suppose that you who regularly break bread and have frequent high level round table meetings with Einstein, Plato and Socrates are not moved in any way by this mundane news. I get it and fully understand. By the way, let us know when you finally succeed in re-inventing the wheel.
Congratulations. You are a pathfinder and a model to our young ladies at home or abroad. You set goals both in your education and you choice of career. Good job.
Good job so far. If you wanna be pm of dca I advise you to make political science your major for your masters degree. Get some experience and years on your head. Make mistakes. Fail. Learn. Then come back and serve. That’s when you’ll be accepted by the people. You must serve at home too. So go study political science first. Ok? Good.
Hello and good afternoon my people. First I want to congratulate Ms Thomas on her achievements. Many of us recognize that our number one export is our educated citizens who always achieve once we dedicate our selves. I know that KPMG is a well known and highly respected accounting firm in America. This firm should be used to conduct a forensic financial audit of of our treasury to determine where our money is being missed spent. Ms Thomas the best advice i can give you is to find a husband just as educated as you who could give you your papers and stay in America and forget about this prime minister thing.
thank God she isnt looking to you for advice with your antiquated, sexist rhetoric.
Congratulations are very much in order for this blessed, bright and talented daughter of the soil. Your impressive accomplishments thus far are a harbinger of good and hopefully great things to come.
I would be totally remiss in not acknowledging your apparent strong support system, including family and mentors, who have been there to cheer and pray you on through every step of your journey.
I pray the Most High will continue to bless and prosper you in every area of your life. Do remember to “ let the current lift your your heart and send it soaring “ and “a dream conceived in truth can never die”…from the song Black Butterfly by Denise Williams.
What the young woman’s achievement has to do with Skerrit? Leave the politics out off this
I hate politics. What I can’t understand is why do voters vote back in the same people they say that’s not doing anything for their country. It doesn’t make sense.
I can see her mother (PT) nose from right where I am😂😂..congratulations!
Is it really necessary to go blowing our trumpets like that? Well all know how easy the American university system is. Anyway, Congrats!
“Next PM”, by lamenting the level of ease of US universities, you sadly missed an opportunity to offer a positive word to the deserving young lady while steering clear of negativity. If your words are any indication, the cup that you drink from must be a very bitter one.
What a hater.. They don’t sell antidote for that.. #poison
Your gross generalization shows that you know little to nothing about the American educational system or the variations within higher ed. Do you understand what tiers mean? Or school rankings?
Well done young lady. Congratulations. the ends of the Universe is your limit. Keep persevering. Dominica is proud of you.
Congratulations. Well done.
