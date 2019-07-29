Dominican group in Florida continues to help Dominicans in Florida and at home

The Dominica Orlando Movement (D.O.M) group had its second annual “Back to School giveaway” on Saturday July 20th 2019 at the Junction Bar and Restaurant in Orlando Florida.This giveaway event was initiated for the altruistic purpose of acknowledging the Dominicans living in Central Florida and showing support for education.

One of the imperative factors of D.O.M’s existence in today’s society is establishing a legacy for the youths of tomorrow-our future.

The Dominica Orlando Movement was formed in September 2015 by a group of passionate and cultivated individuals who wanted to assist Dominicans living locally and abroad –one of the main factors responsible for the group’s formation was the horrific Tropical Storm Erika that severely damaged the island of Dominica; this was an opportunity to unite and serve our country by promoting awareness, donating supplies and providing financial assistance to the Commonwealth of Dominica.

D.O.M is an active group now in its fourth year of existence. The organization has raised over ten thousand dollars in monetary contributions and and supplies to assist Dominica after back to back weather catastrophes that resulted in loss of lives, loss of homes and unemployment to the citizens in Dominica. D.O.M is aware that it takes a “village” to raise a family and the organization wants to be part of the construction team that continues to assist in the rebuilding of Dominica.

D.O.M’s President Marhala Joseph states, “ we will strive to continue the back to school giveaway. It is an important aspect of the group and it feels good to give back and alerting the Dominican community in Central Florida that you are not alone, we are here and we are here to help in any way we can.”

The Vice-President of D.O.M recaps the importance to Dominicans living in Central Florida that we Dominicans aren’t to forget where we came from, how we got here and to continue the legacy of knowing our history, by all means, it begins with education.

D.O.M recognises that it could not give back to the community without the support of members and sponsors and wishes to say a big “thank you” to its fan club.

“Stay tuned,” states a release from D.O.M as the organization anticipates “bigger and better things to come!”