Dominican highlighted in media for excellent work in US Air Force

Dominican, Staff Sgt. Latasha Andrew has attracted media recognition for her work in the United States Air Force.
Andrew is an air force Dental Readiness Assurance Program Monitor on the Barksdale Air Force Base which is located in northwest Louisiana. She has been recognized by the KSLA News in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The news story reveals Andrew’s quick progress in her career; she talks about her title and how she has gotten to this position in the US Air Force coming from Dominica, where she grew up.
Click here for KSLA’s full story on Staff Sgt. Latasha Andrew.
