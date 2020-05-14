Dominican imprisoned in Antigua to undergo surgery due to alleged beating by prison officers

A Dominican who worked as a police officer in Antigua and Barbuda for 21 years, is undergoing surgery today, Thursday, to repair a broken nose.

Joseph Peters, a former constable, has been in jail since December 2017 for a crime called “demanding with menace” or bribery.

Peters is alleging that on April 28, he was severely beaten by prison guards.

His attorney, Wendel Robinson, confirmed that he suffered injuries to his face and his nose was broken.

According to reports, Peters was taken to the Mount St Johns Medical Center several days after the incident. X-rays confirmed that he had a broken nose and damaged rib tissue.

Sources say doctors could not perform the nose repair surgery at the time and he was rescheduled.

Because the wait for his surgical procedure took so long, his nose has to be broken again.

Apparently, Peters’ nose has already begun healing on its own but it is deformed.

He was reportedly beaten because he withheld information from prison guards about items found in his cell which he also shared with other inmates.

Peters’ matter was brought to his attorney’s attention by the inmate’s wife.

According to Robinson, Peters was badly beaten following an allegation that he had breached prison rules.