Dominican in the US publishes Caribbean cookbook; dedicates it to her late daughter

A Dominican living in the United States (US) has made cooking much easier for those who love Caribbean foods.

Retired cook, Victoria Matthew has just published her very first cookbook entitled A Nou Mangé, (Let’s Eat) which features over 300 Caribbean recipes.

The book was published through Amazon on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

Matthew who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Wednesday said it was always her dream to publish her own cookbook and with the help and encouragement of her children this became a reality.

“I worked as a cook in Dominica since I was 19-years-old,”she said. “When I left home (Dominica) I had already begun writing a cookbook but unfortunately left it behind when I migrated to the US and those writings were lost.”

She continued, “My daughter Cordelia Matthew-Toussaint (now deceased) always encouraged me to never give up on my dreams of one day writing and publishing my own cookbook.”

Matthew said she is very proud of her accomplishment.

Meantime, her daughter Ophelia George who was also present during the interview was extremely proud of her mother’s achievement.

She revealed that her sister Cordelia first started helping their mother to continue working on her cookbook when they arrived in the US.

Following her sister’s passing George and her brother Kerwin George further helped to give their mother the encouragement to continue to make her dream come true.

“We started working on the book in 2018, where we tried out different recipes,” she stated.

She pointed out that they worked on the book for years and it was successfully completed this year.

George thanked everyone who helped in the tasting of the recipes.

In À Nou Mangé, (let’s eat) the authors present an insider’s view of the dynamic, diverse, and delicious dishes that epitomizes Caribbean Cuisine. They explore the African, European, American and global perspectives that so strongly influence our culinary heritage by presenting both traditional Dominican dishes and flavors that we have encountered in our travels or while living abroad.

Some of the delicious dishes inside includes; tuna logs, stuffed dumplings, shrimp cocktail, breadfruit puffs, beef stew, pork fried rice, bullfoot soup, lemon chicken breast, pelau, cream of celery soup, tonton, spinach medley, fish broth and much more. Drinks include; avocado smoothie, cocoa tea, crème punch, ginger beer, tamarind juice, Caribbean lime punch to name a few.

There are also a wide variety of cakes including banana cake, fruit cake, coffee cake, chocolate lava cake, black forest cake, coconut rough cake, ginger and sorrel cake, carrot cake, orange & cherry cupcakes and red velvet cake.

The book is dedicated to her daughter, Cordelia Matthew-Toussaint who passed away suddenly on December, 31st 2017.

The authors noted that the book is not intended to be a comprehensive tome of Dominican/Caribbean cuisine but rather a sampling of tried-and-true family favorites along with some new favorites and Caribbean touches on international classics.

The book is available in 3 formats on Amazon, on kindle at the cost of US$9.95, on paperback Prime at US$25.00 and on hardcover for US$50.00.

The book is not available in Dominica at the moment.

The book can be purchased online at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MYWT3DX?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860