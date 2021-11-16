Dominican killed in Guadeloupe

The authorities in Guadeloupe have launched an investigation into the homicide of a Dominican who resided in the neighbouring French island.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that the ill-fated victim is David Green of Yampiece.

DNO has not yet been able to verify the circumstances of Green’s death, however, sources say he was killed yesterday- November 14.

When contacted, family members of the deceased man told DNO that they are too distressed to speak on Green’s death at this time and would defer their comment to a later date.