Dominican living in Antigua awarded special title in controversial pageant

A young woman from Dominica living in Antigua and Barbuda, has won a prestigious title in the twin island state in very controversial circumstances.

A blunder by those tallying the final scores of the Miss Showoff Pageant on Sunday night triggered a good deal of awkwardness – and additional expenses to those who funded the show.

One delighted teen was crowned Miss Showoff 2020 on the night but just hours later, she was informed that the coveted title in fact, belonged to another young lady, Milove Fontaine.

Fontaine, the daughter of Brenda Bique, was born and raised in Fond Cole but moved to Antigua.

The mistake, according to pageant manager Shirrine Gillon, was only discovered after the curtains came down and everyone had gone home.

She said those tasked with counting the marks were hindered by poor lighting at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre and were in a rush to declare the winner before the 11:00 pm curfew took effect.

“The judges didn’t do anything wrong but when the tally was being done, we were rushing so we didn’t double check the scores. But my son brought it to my attention that some numbers looked different – like an eight looked like a five in some cases,” she explained.

Gillon said she brought the score sheet straight to the tallier and head judge.

“I went to the tallier and she admitted that there was definitely a mistake, concluding that the young lady who was crowned winner actually came first runner-up and Milove Fontaine, who was not placed, was the true winner,” she revealed.

Gillon said the situation put her and the organisers in a very uncomfortable situation, but that the only right course of action was for both young ladies to be informed.

When the girl who was initially deemed the winner was informed about the error, she agreed that Fontaine should be crowned.

She was also told that the title had to be shared, however, her mother did not agree and apparently threatened legal action against the organisers.

Gillon said she had to go back to the drawing board to decide on a way forward that would be fair to both young ladies.

“I just couldn’t leave the issue like that. I was told to just leave the matter as is because a queen was already declared. But my conscience couldn’t have it. I don’t like injustice. I just had to make things right,” she said.

According to Gillon, a meeting was later held to iron out the issue and it was decided that the initially-declared winner would keep the Miss Showoff 2020 title and crown and Fontaine would be Miss Charisma instead.

“I spoke to her about it and she agreed. We decided it’s one show and two crowns. Fontaine will be like an ambassador for the plus-size women in Antigua and Barbuda. I believe she can reach an audience and effect change,” Gillon stated.

The prizes of a full scholarship, a laptop and several other gifts will be distributed between the two young ladies.

Fontaine said that she was shocked on the night to learn that she had not placed after winning several segments of the show.

“They want the crown; they can have the crown. It’s not about a crown for me anymore,” she said. “Even if I didn’t place on the night of the show, people saw me for who I am – thick, beautiful, energetic and full of life,” she said.

The newly-declared Miss Charisma said she feels appreciated that “because of me a new title came about and that thick girls will get a chance to be seen and heard”.

Fontaine was crowned on Thursday at the same venue.