Dominican media challenged to find new ways of engaging the elderly

The media in Dominica have been challenged to find innovative ways to engage the island’s elderly and centenarians.
Dominica celebrates the month of the elderly this month (September) and the minister responsible seniors security, Dr. Adis King made the call in her address for the occasion pointing out that, “They too [the elderly] can form lovely and wise images on social media.”
“Indeed,” King declared, “they alone can hold the nation rocked with their stories on radio.”
She added, “Their images on television speak more than 1000 words.”
The Minister recommended that special attention and homage be placed on the country’s 26 living centenarians and the scores that are nearing this milestone.
“They must be continuously treasured and loved,” she stated…“Indeed, if anything, they symbolize and represent the greater strength of our nation.”
Dr. King appealed to the public to remain vigilant and adhere to protocols as well as guidelines put in place by the health officials when in the company of the elderly.
She said for the elderly, surviving the pandemic in our region is a growing concern in Dominica.
“We can pray for [with] sigh of relief as we have not recorded any Corona Virus related deaths, nor have we recorded any case of an elderly having been tested positive for Covid-19 and presenting severe forms of the disease,” Dr. King stated. “Therefore let us observe the Ministry of Health and Wellness and New Health Investment-advocated protocols whenever we are in the company of our older persons.”
The most important when aging, is to stimulate the mind/ brain through reading and physical activity. Refurbishing of the Roseau library can be the ideal starting point, a Colony/Nation is judged by the way their senior citizens are treated, a well equipped bus for transportation will surely show some love, these are only some of the initiatives the Gov’t can have direct participation. Now is the time to remove the elderly from infront of the TV, and give them a new lease on the life some of us love so much.
Eight years ago, for my 70th birthday, my daughter bought me a copy of Judith Voirst’s collected poems titled: “I’m too Young to be Seventy”. The author has since published a collection titled: “Unexpectedly Eighty”.
In an interview Judith Voirst was asked if she thought the government should do more for people in old age. She answered: “Yes they should, because after all I’ll be old myself one day”!
Some of the oldest people I have know have been in their teens and some of the youngest, in their eighties
As a septuagenarian, who will soon be an octogenarian, I grow older in years but younger in spirit. As a painter and sculptor I am now attempting work that I dare not visualize in my youth. My seven day working week begins at 6.00 am and ends at 9.00 pm.
When I’m finally called, please do not chip, “Rest in Peace” on my gravestone. I want to be up to as much mischief in the next world as I have been in this.
Roger my man, I’m joining you in that spirit. You can be dead any time partner. Let’s live for today, every day.
By the way, you think when they talk about media they include GIS in that?
We are indeed grateful Lord for your protection in these times. We thank you for your continued grace and mercy.
Which media??? It’s been 378 days since the PM promised to account for the 1.2 billion dollars that are not in the consolidated fund. Not ONE so-called media house has taken him to task; the government has made numerous statements regarding the Construction of the International Airport for over a decade now, each one contradicting the others, no questions asked. Following the 2014 general elections, past prime ministers were to have a vehicle along with drivers and a stipend to reflect their status.In the first 100 days after last year’s elections, Dennis Byron was to be in DA dealing with election reform, etc, etc…
And the list goes on ad nauseum…
In our country we have people who REPEAT what public figures say, not journalists with investigative competencies😅😂🙈.
Wait still, Dr. King!!
HOTEP!