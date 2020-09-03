Dominican media challenged to find new ways of engaging the elderly

The media in Dominica have been challenged to find innovative ways to engage the island’s elderly and centenarians.

Dominica celebrates the month of the elderly this month (September) and the minister responsible seniors security, Dr. Adis King made the call in her address for the occasion pointing out that, “They too [the elderly] can form lovely and wise images on social media.”

“Indeed,” King declared, “they alone can hold the nation rocked with their stories on radio.”

She added, “Their images on television speak more than 1000 words.”

The Minister recommended that special attention and homage be placed on the country’s 26 living centenarians and the scores that are nearing this milestone.

“They must be continuously treasured and loved,” she stated…“Indeed, if anything, they symbolize and represent the greater strength of our nation.”

Dr. King appealed to the public to remain vigilant and adhere to protocols as well as guidelines put in place by the health officials when in the company of the elderly.

She said for the elderly, surviving the pandemic in our region is a growing concern in Dominica.

“We can pray for [with] sigh of relief as we have not recorded any Corona Virus related deaths, nor have we recorded any case of an elderly having been tested positive for Covid-19 and presenting severe forms of the disease,” Dr. King stated. “Therefore let us observe the Ministry of Health and Wellness and New Health Investment-advocated protocols whenever we are in the company of our older persons.”