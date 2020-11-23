Dominican nurse dies from COVID-19 in England

A Dominican nurse who worked at a hospital in the United Kingdom has died from COVID-19.

She’s Hannah Jackson who migrated to England in April 2019 and worked as a Staff Nurse on the Surgical Assessment Unit of the Medway Maritime Hospital .

The Chief Executive of the hospital where Jackson worked, described her in a release, as a “much-loved member of staff who was dedicated to caring for others.”

The release states that Jackson, after arriving in England, “quickly became one of the Medway family, inspiring all who knew her with her passion for her patients.”

It goes on to state,”On behalf of everyone here at Medway, including our patients and the communities we serve, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Hannah’s family.”

The Chief Executive also thanks the staff of the Milton Ward at the hospital for their “professionalism and compassionate care” in looking after Jackson and described her death as “an incredibly painful moment for us all.”

“I know they did absolutely everything they could to save Hannah’s life,” the release added.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that Jackson was from the village of Castle Bruce.