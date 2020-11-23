Dominican nurse dies from COVID-19 in England

Monday, November 23rd, 2020
Hannah Jackson

A Dominican nurse who worked at a hospital in the United Kingdom has died from COVID-19.

She’s Hannah Jackson who migrated to England in April 2019 and worked as a Staff Nurse on the Surgical Assessment Unit of the Medway Maritime Hospital .

The Chief Executive of the hospital where Jackson worked, described her in a release, as a “much-loved member of staff who was dedicated to caring for others.”

The release states that Jackson, after arriving in England, “quickly became one of the Medway family, inspiring all who knew her with her passion for her patients.”

It goes on to state,”On behalf of everyone here at Medway, including our patients and the communities we serve, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Hannah’s family.”

The Chief Executive also thanks the staff of the Milton Ward at the hospital for their “professionalism and compassionate care” in looking after Jackson and described her death as “an incredibly painful moment for us all.”

“I know they did absolutely everything they could to save Hannah’s life,” the release added.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that Jackson was from the village of Castle Bruce.

  1. chester wilkins
    November 24, 2020

    RIP Hannah classmate and true friend Prays Goes To the family Stay Bless
    your Friend and Classmate Chester wilkins.

  2. Michael Norris
    November 24, 2020

    My deepest condolences to the family of Hannah. Hannah impressed me as determined and ambitious. It is sad her life has ended so early. May she rest in peace.

  3. Warro
    November 24, 2020

    Hannah used to live and look out for my aunty and uncle. She was one of the most caring beings and gave them great comfort.
    RIP Hannah.

  4. TON
    November 24, 2020

    Little sis you in a better place and I will always remember you! You will be always be loved by me! I will check on mom on a daily! Jah rasta

    • Man bites dogs
      November 24, 2020

      “Little sis you in a better place” I’m not too sure about that unless you know something we don’t know! Please note I am just asking, I don’t want monkeys on my back.

  5. CB BOSS
    November 23, 2020

    On your last visit to Dominica our conversation was life changing.

    I give all praises to the Most High.

    RIP my dear friend Hannah.

    You are gone from our sight, but not from our hearts.

  6. Stud
    November 23, 2020

    Rest in peace 🕊

  7. Hope
    November 23, 2020

    Your contribution in your short time was invaluable. Your patients spoke so highly of you. Its sad that you are gone. May God Almighty comfort your family as they grieve. So sorry for your loss.

  8. dagood
    November 23, 2020

    Very sad. May her soul rest in peace. :(

  9. Mel
    November 23, 2020

    So so sad. My condolences to her family and friends.

