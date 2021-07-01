Dominican political scientist calls for national election campaign fund among electoral reform measures

Dominican Dr. Dion George, a lecturer in political science based in the US, has recommended a National Election Campaign Fund as part of campaign finance reform measures to enhance Dominica’s electoral system.
He made this suggestion to expert Jurist Sir Dennis Bryon while speaking on campaign finance reform at an Electoral Legislation Review Consultation held by the Dominica Business Forum recently.
Dr. George’s presentation focused on recommendations to change the rules of how political campaigns can be paid for, with the aim the process fairer.
Campaign finance reform efforts are often geared towards putting a restriction on special interest with a view to limit the amount of involvement that entities or individuals would have in the elections. The purpose of the reform is to remove big money in politics and elections and let the people decide who wins the election.
In Dominica’s case, Dr. George is recommending a national election campaign fund as one of the ways to achieve campaign finance reform.
“The purpose of that national election campaign fund is to accept and receive contributions from individuals, companies and other entities, including the Dominican diaspora. Secondly, those persons would make contributions to candidates and registered political parties during an election period and lastly, they would promote the active participation of citizens in the electoral process,” George explained.
He noted that this entity would heighten local, regional and international confidence in Dominica’s elections and reduce the perception of corruption in elections and campaign expenditure.
The political scientist further explained that the management of these funds should be free from political influence and handled by an independent electoral commission which would distribute the funds to the participating political parties during an election to level the playing field.
“It would lead further to the need for not just campaign finance reform but the need for some constitutional reform. What I mean by that is if the independent electoral commission is charged with distributing funds to the participating parties, then it ought to mean that we will have fixed election dates,” George stated.
He said the current practice which allows for the date of a general election any time before it is constitutionally due, gives an unfair advantage to a political party and that aspect of our constitution must reconsidered if the electoral process is to be fair.
He also recommended a change in the composition of the country’s Electoral Commission.
George noted that the commission currently has three persons on the government side and two persons from the opposition and said the body’s current composition has proven to be chaotic, unbalanced and ineffective.
He recommended a move to dissolve the “unfair advantage” by adding a plurality of stakeholders to the commission.
“A more specific recommendation for example, is to have about nine members – two from the major leading parties, one appointed by the President – so that’s five and then add one from the legal fraternity, one from the private sector, one from NGOs and one from the religious sector,” George proposed.
He said this process would dissolve the influence of a dominant party and make the process more balanced.
Dr. George also suggested to the Electoral Commission that with regard to the issue of residency and persons coming to vote from overseas, a special facility should be set up to deal with voter eligibility and it should be required by law that at each voting station, sworn election officers should be present to monitor the eligibility of each voter.
“Why haven’t any of the so called scientists put a formula together eradicate this political poison that is damaging the present and future of our so beloved Dominica.”
That’s because all the so called scientists are BOOK oriented who refuse to see the practical solution…. REVOLUTION! Nice, fancy speeches and political compromises will NOT change things in Dca. Like my friend Toetoast would say; We need plenty boots on the ground and some in the forest ala Mal Esprit, Jaco and Kongoree for change to happen in Dca. No Doctorate lectures and analysis meted out in fancy words on Q95 or the usual press briefings will do the trick. You see how quickly the Supremo back-back like a karkadore when Letang called on his troops?
I have been saying for years now that the only person Skerro literally scared of in Dca is Thomas Letang. Only he can start a revolution with his tongue ….but not doing what the 1000 french men did eh !
Mr. FEDT : I see you jumping all over everyone’s comments like fleas from a dog, but you yet to put forth any sensible suggestions yourself.
And you cited Antigua as reforming their electoral process within six months. Yet this reformation did not stop Gaston Browne from playing fast and loose with Antiguans though, did it?
Case in point: The Mehul Choksi soap opera currently going on.
So unless you have more cogent ideas, I suggest that you relax. You can’t be that much different in age from Sir Byron by the way, from details you’ve revealed about yourself in the past.
You need to simmer down before you burst a vein.
Next Election Season:
LL: Based on my calculations, there should be x amount in this fund, where is it?
RS: No Comment
Dominicans: Where di money?
RS: Lennox Linton has circulated misleading information
Also RS in his head: if all you believe all you seeing that money!
the end
” George has recommended a National Election Campaign Fund as part of campaign finance reform measures to enhance Dominica’s electoral system.”
That is all BS!
You live in America, where that is possible because as far as I know a few cents in some place is extracted from peoples pay cheque prior to them receiving their cheques!
I believe that unions collect from their members, and donate to such a fund.
You are suggesting something like that in Dominica does not make any sense whatsoever; that to me is a very foolish waste of time suggestion.
Man don’t you know that more than 90% of the population of Dominica are unemployed?
And the majority of people employed are civil servant.
In America that sort of thing can be entertained; pertaining to Dominica the thought is useless thinking!
Cont:
So, here is an insight of what you are proposing George; however, you must understand that is the system in America, and no mater how you try to introduce that in Dominica it will not work!
Poverty remains one of the obstacles.
“While qualifying candidates can use public funds for primaries and general elections, political parties can no longer use the funds.
Before 2014, parties often used the money to help cover the cost of nominating conventions.
In 2014, President Barack Obama signed the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act, which reallocated the portion of the money that went to political parties to pediatric cancer research.
So, long story short: Checking “yes” on the box will support pediatric cancer research and presidential campaigns. ”
Note: that system was in effect long prior to the birth of Obama, full details of how that came about can be found and read in detail; but I doubt that should even be introduce in Dominica, in regards to electoral…
This entire process is a joke. Which party in power is going to agree to a set of rules that takes away their advantage? If you want an academic discussion, by all means go ahead and talk all day. But in practical terms where people expect real results from this discussion, this is going nowhere.
This is a total waste of time and money.
Zando, Dominicans no matter where we are we have all kinds of resolve for the nonsense taking place in Dominica, we became the first resilient country on the planet in a matter days after a hurricane.
Nevertheless; it is talking some sort of senile man whom one would expect to be home counting stars until his time comes farthing around asking dumb questions simply to appeas Roosevelt.
They know that nothing this man is doing will result in anything. It is circus with a tired clown without a resolve.
What is in it for Bryon, the money he is makin, probably more than he ever made in his entire life.
His intentions are to pussy foot along until next election: Roosevelt wins again because Byron too the peoples money and delivered nothing!
It took less than six months to develop and implement electoral reform in Antigua, it is taking a lifetime to see light of day in Dominica.
I am hearing of the growth of so many Dominican born scientist namely: Political scientist, Mathematical scientists, herbal scientists etc. etc. Why haven’t any of the so called scientists put a formula together eradicate this political poison that is damaging the present and future of our so beloved Dominica. May I please ask any one of you scientist to formulate something, anything that could dissolve this poisonous government of Roosevelt Skerrit (Dominica). And surely all concerned Dominican will recognize you as as True Born Dominican Scientist. Please start working
Peter, they are all full of crap!
Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas the late was supposed to be a political scientist too; his lack of ability to even function as a human being after craving the crown of Prime Minister; when he got it he spent more time out of Dominica than in his office.
He spent more time in jail in Canada than the time he spent doing his work as prime minister.
The whole episode of that guy is a pile of baloney; they are not serious, they extract peoples ideas, and try to expand on it without realizing that some things cannot and will never work in Dominica.
His hypothesis is one of the worst I’ve encountered!
Talk while they are out of Dominica, they return home and their only alternative for survival is to play petty politics crawling for a living in government. if they are capable of getting in.
Not one of them have the ability to get involve in the industrialization of the country, creating jobs to help the unfortunate.