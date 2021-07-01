Dominican political scientist calls for national election campaign fund among electoral reform measures

Dominican Dr. Dion George, a lecturer in political science based in the US, has recommended a National Election Campaign Fund as part of campaign finance reform measures to enhance Dominica’s electoral system.

He made this suggestion to expert Jurist Sir Dennis Bryon while speaking on campaign finance reform at an Electoral Legislation Review Consultation held by the Dominica Business Forum recently.

Dr. George’s presentation focused on recommendations to change the rules of how political campaigns can be paid for, with the aim the process fairer.

Campaign finance reform efforts are often geared towards putting a restriction on special interest with a view to limit the amount of involvement that entities or individuals would have in the elections. The purpose of the reform is to remove big money in politics and elections and let the people decide who wins the election.

In Dominica’s case, Dr. George is recommending a national election campaign fund as one of the ways to achieve campaign finance reform.

“The purpose of that national election campaign fund is to accept and receive contributions from individuals, companies and other entities, including the Dominican diaspora. Secondly, those persons would make contributions to candidates and registered political parties during an election period and lastly, they would promote the active participation of citizens in the electoral process,” George explained.

He noted that this entity would heighten local, regional and international confidence in Dominica’s elections and reduce the perception of corruption in elections and campaign expenditure.

The political scientist further explained that the management of these funds should be free from political influence and handled by an independent electoral commission which would distribute the funds to the participating political parties during an election to level the playing field.

“It would lead further to the need for not just campaign finance reform but the need for some constitutional reform. What I mean by that is if the independent electoral commission is charged with distributing funds to the participating parties, then it ought to mean that we will have fixed election dates,” George stated.

He said the current practice which allows for the date of a general election any time before it is constitutionally due, gives an unfair advantage to a political party and that aspect of our constitution must reconsidered if the electoral process is to be fair.

He also recommended a change in the composition of the country’s Electoral Commission.

George noted that the commission currently has three persons on the government side and two persons from the opposition and said the body’s current composition has proven to be chaotic, unbalanced and ineffective.

He recommended a move to dissolve the “unfair advantage” by adding a plurality of stakeholders to the commission.

“A more specific recommendation for example, is to have about nine members – two from the major leading parties, one appointed by the President – so that’s five and then add one from the legal fraternity, one from the private sector, one from NGOs and one from the religious sector,” George proposed.

He said this process would dissolve the influence of a dominant party and make the process more balanced.

Dr. George also suggested to the Electoral Commission that with regard to the issue of residency and persons coming to vote from overseas, a special facility should be set up to deal with voter eligibility and it should be required by law that at each voting station, sworn election officers should be present to monitor the eligibility of each voter.