Dominican public asked to cooperate in derelict vehicle removal campaign

The government is seeking the support and cooperation of the general public to ensure the success of a National Derelict Vehicle Removal Campaign which is now underway in Dominica.

The campaign seeks to remove over 500 derelict vehicles across the Island from June 30th to December 31st 2020.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment in collaboration with the Office of Disaster Management and the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation.

The Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation defines a derelict vehicle as “any abandoned or discarded motor vehicle; or any motor vehicle stored or kept in a public place and which is in such a dilapidated condition that it cannot be safely used for the purpose of transportation.”

The organizers remind the public that “derelict vehicles are known to pose serious threats to the environment and human health. They serve as breeding grounds for vermin and other vectors and can lead to an increase in illnesses such as zika, dengue and chikungunya.”

They point out that these vehicles also contribute to flooding and landslides during hurricanes by blocking drains and roadways, which can result in loss of lives and property.

The removal of the derelicts will be done in three phases. In the first phase, the focus will be on public roads, the second phase – public places and the third phase – communities.

Owners of derelict vehicles who require assistance to remove such vehicles are asked to contact any of the following institutions or duly authorised officers:

The Environmental Health Department: 266-3465

Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation: 449-8168

Village Council (Local offices)

Environmental Health Officers

Litter Wardens

“Government solicits the support and cooperation of the general public as we undertake this much-needed initiative which seeks to preserve our environment while contributing towards our hurricane preparedness efforts,” say organizers of the campaign.