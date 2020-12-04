Dominican stakeholders called on to prioritize disability inclusion

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), the President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin is calling on the relevant stakeholders and the public by extension, to commit themselves to prioritize disability inclusion efforts.

His comments came today while delivering the annual remarks, on the day which was established to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities and to take action for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and development.

Speaking on the current pandemic, His Excellency noted that the entire population can attest to the fact that COVID-19 threatens all members of society and we have all been forced to grapple with its effect. However, persons with disabilities are more severely and unevenly impacted due to hurdles that are accentuated by the pandemic.

“These hurdles for persons with disabilities include accessing health care, online education transportation, security, livelihood and income support, and information. all of these are intensified by the pandemic,” he stated.

As we look forward to a post-COVID-19 world, the President alluded to the fact that these unusual times create a window of opportunity for the state and other stakeholders to spend some time today to reflect on the socio-economic plight of persons with disabilities which are being exacerbated by the virus and to see what can be done to improve accessibility and inclusiveness for such individuals when this is all over.

“Accordingly, it is of critical importance that all sections of society, Government, employers, educational institutions, health care providers, inter alia, take the necessary steps to ensure that the aforementioned hurdles do not have long term negative effects on the progress made before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Savarin said.

He pointed out that some of the key actions that stakeholders and others can take include ensuring that information on COVID-19 related measures is accessible to persons with disabilities, promoting and coordinating the development of community support networks and ensuring the availability of protective material, equipment, and products to that group.

In the medium term, His Excellency called for the implementation of accessibility laws and regulations including the involvement of persons with disabilities in decision and policy making for COVID-19 recoveries and beyond.

He encouraged all citizens to work together to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedom by all persons with disabilities and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

Meantime, Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security, and Dominicans With Disabilities, Dr. Adis King, revealed that her ministry is collaborating with the achievement learning center in conducting a national survey aimed at identifying all Dominicans with disabilities to include information on who and where they are, what is the nature of their disability and the pertinent information all to generate data which would assist Government in its decision making process to better address the needs of persons with disabilities.

She encouraged families, civil society and the private sector to join hands with the government in their quest to provide a safe and open environment for differently-abled citizens.

“Let us learn to appreciate their uniqueness and God-given talents as we strive to build back better creating a resilient nation for future generations,” she urged.

Dr. King congratulated the DAPD who only last month celebrated their 37th anniversary and applauded their efforts as a very strong advocate for the rights of their members.

“Their leadership has been in the forefront in creating a high level of awareness which has helped to change the general perception, attitude, and misconception as it relates to our citizens with disabilities,” she said.

The Minister pledged the fullest support of her Ministry and the Government in continuing to work with all organizations working with and for people with disabilities.