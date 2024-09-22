Dominican student at UVI named White House HBCU Scholar

A Dominican student studying at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) has been chosen by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) as an HBCU Scholar for 2024.

UVI identified the student as Kyra Edward, who is from Roseau. According to the university, she will join 110 outstanding students from 77 HBCUs across the United States who were chosen for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and dedication to their communities.

“As a finance and accounting major, minoring in communications and the 2023 president of UVI’s Association of Black Journalists (UVIABJ), Edwards is the second communications student to receive this honor in as many years, following Michael Bell, who was honored in 2023 along with Jackeima Flemming, a marketing major,” the university said.

United States Secretary of Education praised the 2024 cohort saying they exemplify Black excellence.

“For 10 years, the HBCU Scholars program has celebrated the exceptional academic talent and achievements of students at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities …” he said.

“This year’s 110 outstanding students exemplify Black excellence – and fill us with hope for the promise of tomorrow. We couldn’t be prouder to support them on their journey.”

Edwards said her selection is a motivation for her to continue to strive for excellence.

“This opportunity motivates me to continue striving for excellence not only in my personal educational career, but also to encourage and empower other young people to pursue and fulfill their dreams,” she said, according to the UVI.

“I am grateful to be part of a tradition that uplifts HBCU excellence.”

She said she appreciates her UVI education, adding that she loves the school.

“I love my school because it provides a uniquely Caribbean community that fosters both academic and personal growth,” she remarked.

Associate professor in UVI’s Communication Unit, Dr. Sharon Honore, said she is proud of Edward’s achievements.

“Kyra embodies the excellence we strive for at UVI,” she stated. “Her dedication to both her academics and her leadership roles demonstrates her readiness to take on this national platform and inspire others. It is an honor for the University to have her serve as an ambassador of the White House Initiative on HBCUs and to represent UVI on the national stage.”

According to the UVI, throughout the year, the scholars “will engage in a series of workshops, leadership development programs, and networking events designed to enhance their skills and expand their horizons. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and alumni of the program, further enriching their educational experience.”