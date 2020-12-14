Dominican student commended for entry in international travel essay competition

Dominica Grammar School (DGS) student, Tana Tahira Valmond, has earned special mention for her entry, entitled “My Country Dominica” in the Kids World Travel Guide Essay Competition 2020.

Tana who is the Deputy Head Girl of the DGS, participated in the Senior Category of 12-15 years.

The competition was organized by Kids World Travel Guide which is based in Cape Town/South Africa.

Kids-world-travel-guide.com, the organization’s website is owned and managed by Regina Graeff and a team of young writers, student travellers, curious explorers and students.

“Thank you for the superb essay ‘My Country Dominica’, Tana Tahira,” a message posted on the Kids World Travel Guide website states. “You opened our eyes to one of the lesser travelled islands in this world. A Caribbean island we really would like to visit and explore one day – preferably with your expert guidance and insider views! Well done!”

The category in which Tana participated was won by a student from Japan.

Click here to read Tana’s essay.