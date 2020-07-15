Dominican student excels as Rotaractor in Chicago, US

Dominican student, Wynante Charles, is excelling in the area of community service in the US.

Charles was named Rotaractor of The Year and Vice President of the Rotaract Club of Chicago for the year 2020-2021.

Charles, who is from Roseau, moved to Chicago in the summer of 2017 and is currently pursuing a bachelors degree with the hope of entering the healthcare sector, preferably public health.

She told Dominica News Online (DNO) that she started her Rotaract journey with the Rotaract Club of Roseau in 2016.

“I was drawn to the club because of what it stands for and the impact it had and still has in communities around Dominica. When I joined, I was so happy to be welcomed into such a warm community where I was able to volunteer with so many amazing people and do so much for my island,” Charles stated.

The Roseau Rotaract Club provided opportunities for her to get involved in various personal development and community service activities, but, according to Charles, that experience also helped her professional development and she knew that was something she wanted to continue when she went to the US.

She said she was warmly welcomed by the Rotaract Club of Chicago after attending a number of meetings and events of that club and was inducted in April of 2018.

“I was asked to be the public relations director for the 2019-2020 year and eventually when the secretary had to withdraw from her duties, I was asked to step into that role. I was voted in as vice president for the 2020-2021 Rotary year in March of this year and at our official end-of-year virtual celebration, was named Rotaractor of The Year [2019-2020] in the club,” Charles explained.

She said voluntarism is something she values and is embedded deep within her. She urges those who are in a position to provide encouragement and support to others, to do so.

“It doesn’t have to be with money it could be through time, talent or ability. We shouldn’t turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters who need help because any of us could be in that situation,” Charles maintains, pointing out that putting service above self in what she does is what fuels her drive and passion for Rotaract. “I think it also goes back to the aspect of koudmen. It’s something every Dominican should carry within themselves at all times wherever they go, not just on November 4th ”.

Charles said that, with her fellow Rotaractors, she has participated in many service events around the Chicagoland area which include volunteering at Greater Chicago Food Depository – Chicago’s food bank – to sort food into packages for those who struggle with hunger, and volunteering at Cradles to Crayons, an organisation that provides children with essentials such as clothing and school supplies.

The club has also assisted with a grouting project at a local Chicago Public School, street feedings in collaboration with Night Ministry, a Chicago-based organization that assists young adults and children facing homelessness, volunteering at food pantries and visiting nursing homes, among others.

Additionally, every year The Rotaract Club of Chicago hosts an international fundraiser for their International Service Project, where they donate supplies or money to a local international organisation working on something important to the local community where they are based.

“Past projects I’ve personally been involved with since joining are the 2018 ISP benefiting MESE Charity of Manzanillo, Mexico, which is an educational organization for minors in special situations as well the 2019 ISP benefiting the Children Friend Educational Consultancy Company (SADEQ) which is a charity whose mission is to improve the quality of extended hospital stays of sick children at the Queen Rania Children’s hospital in Amman, Jordan,” Charles stated.

Charles said many of their members are from countries outside the United States such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Germany, Taiwan and Turkey amongst others and members of the club regularly engage in fellowship in order to develop a cultural understanding of who their members are and the countries from which they come.

“I’m both excited and nervous about taking up this new position, especially in this unprecedented time. There is so much uncertainty about how things like service would look like in the months ahead as Covid19 cases continue to rise and fall,” Charles said.”With that being said, I am still very excited to tackle this problem with my team and see how we can still make a significant impact on the Chicago community. I am happy that I will continue to be a unique voice to my club through my previous experience and knowledge of Rotaract.”

Charles said COVID-19 has been an adjustment. Her club stopped all in-person activities at the beginning of March, and therefore, had to find ways to keep members engaged and active.

“There’s only so much you can do virtually but we found ways around it through virtual meetings, trivia, and other games. We were also able to do service in the form of resume reviews and interview training for City of Chicago High Schoolers through Rotary/One’s JOB1 programme,” she said.

Charles hopes to continue her journey in voluntarism, amidst this global pandemic and eventually pursue a career that will enable her to inspire those around her and to take action through service to give back to community.