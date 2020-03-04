Dominican students in China express their concerns in open letter

Dominicans studying in China, specifically those in Wuhan, say they are trapped and need to be evacuated.
Wuhan is where the deadly Coronavirus or COVID-19 originated and is also the home of about sixteen Dominican nationals. Current nine of the students and one employed person are in the city.
In an open letter to the public made available to Dominica News Online (DNO) by the Dominican Students Council in China, the students made a desperate plea for the provision of basic necessities and discussions on their possible evacuation from the epicentre of the virus.
They emphasized how “emotionally and mentally harrowing it is for many” of them.
The students also criticized as untrue, statements made at a press conference by the Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre on February 21, that “all of our students, we haven’t had anything negative coming from them as regards to their health… their main concern is when can they start back classes,”.
According to the students, the statement is not only a misrepresentation of the situation in Wuhan, but is also very hurtful to those who know that this does not speak truthfully of their conditions.
“There are students in Wuhan who are unsure of how they will be able to access basic supplies such as clean drinking water, grocery items, and disinfectants when their current supplies run out. The thought of not knowing where supplies will come from aggravates the psychophysiological injuries of many,” the letter states.
Furthermore, the students say such declarations preclude any discussion of possible intervention schemes from the powers that be.
“It is critical to clarify that while no Dominican student in China has been infected with the coronavirus, the mental health of some students in the epicenter is far from ideal. The virus has taken an obvious emotional and mental toll and a comprehensive health report should take this into consideration,” the students wrote.
Additionally, they say, after weeks of isolation, many are depressed, lonely and despondent.
Contrary to the article’s claim that the most pressing concern for students is when school recommences, the students explained in their letter, that universities have already set up online systems that have allowed most schools to run classes in the past couple of weeks.
However, many students are reportedly having a hard time dealing with academic responsibilities due to the psychological distress and the yearning for mental and emotional relief.
The students say they have relayed their circumstances “multiple times” to various Dominican offices and officials, including the Dominican Embassy to the People’s Republic of China, and ministries concerned with Education and Health.
“We are grateful for what effort was made in order to reach out to the students and the financial contribution made by the government of Dominica. We are very aware of the reality of the challenges involved in providing aid to the students in Wuhan, and so, our requests continue to be reasonable. Evacuation of students from Wuhan remains the best option,” they wrote.
The students are also recommending a joint effort among the CARICOM member states with citizens in Wuhan.
“Similar arrangements have been made by other countries who grouped together to get their citizens from Wuhan. There is strength in numbers, and cooperation of nations would secure a better chance of providing assistance to those trapped in Wuhan,” they wrote.
The students are further requesting frequent and open lines of communication, so that information can be reliably passed on, and to avoid misrepresentation of the reality on the ground.
The students also used their letter to commend the efforts of the Chinese government in tackling the Coronavirus.
In an effort to establish the authenticity of the letter, DNO contacted the Dominica Students Council in China. We were told that while the letter did come from the Students Council, they did not wish to disclose the identity of any individual involved “and would prefer to be recognized as a body representing the interest of the students.”
More than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths from the virus has reached 3,110 globally.
DNO has tried unsuccessfully so far, to contact the minister responsible for health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, for comment on the letter. Our efforts will continue.
Below is the letter from the Dominica Student Council in China.
11 Comments
Shaka zulu recommendations was to evacuate students January 29th piece. Shaka is again giving a solution of taking care of our folks. Dominica need a revolution cause that is the only way to solve all the BS.
if it was to vote , they would find a way to get them in DOMINICA for elections, BUT for COVID-19 you are on your own.
JD said it best in sound…. TAKE YOUR WOOD AND DOH COMPLAIN..
DOH COMPLAIN
doh complain during december the talk was coming down to vote to protect allu scholarship cause apprently if the govt changed ….everything with fall down ….sooo i have no remorse ….allu know is liars and cheats allu dealing with look they saying allu okay when allu know allu not okay ….OKAY
Firstly, I empathize with the Dominican students at the epicenter of the situation at this time. I strongly support their advocacy for their supplies at this time as it relates to their food, water and protective gear – all of the items needed for them to remain safe from this deadly virus.
Secondly, I want to send a very clear message to the students in China, YOU MUST NOT EVACUATE FROM CHINA AT THIS TIME. You must remain in China and do not travel, traveling will risk your catching of the disease. Also, no one should go to Wuhan unless it is for tracing or medical purposes to get a cure for the disease. Also, if anyone of you have the disease and it is in its early incubation then you risk spreading it to your fellow Dominicans. Do not be selfish, your situation is a challenge but you have to think of the bigger picture. Stay put in China please we cannot risk you coming over here!
My heart goes out to my Dominican brothers and sisters studying in China. At one time I was out in the west studying….far away from my family and loved ones. You guys have no idea how concerned we Dominican patriots are about your plight. Be courageous and take comfort in the fact that you have hundreds maybe thousands of us praying for your best outcome.
These viruses come from animals people. De original Corona virus was found in bats people.
Ever had bat broth!
This thing is working de minds of de people like PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE!!!
We pray for all of you all safety.
DNO show us the orginal letter stating these statements
ADMIN: The letter has been added to the article.
Here is an opportunity for CARICOM to prove its worth. Charter a flight from Bdos to china collect all students bring them home to a 14 day quarantine at the baracks near airport in bdos use our CARICOM emergency diseases control team, then send them home after test and monitoring prove they healthy. Avoiding the virus does not prove you can handle.
On February 27, exactly six days ago our ?(Dr). IRVINE MCINTYRE again lied to the country in his capacity as minister of health. I warned the nation that his comments on the state of health of the Dominican citizens could not be trusted, I am not gloating, but see it there now!!
I have called for the removal from office of Dr. Mac Intyre who from his utterances and plans does not seem to be really a Doctor. Has anyone seen his credentials? are they genuine? Please save Dominica the embarrassment and resign!!
I truly hope that SARS-coV-2, the virus which is causing worldwide havoc does not visit Dominica.
I do not wish to generate panic but our MOH has repeatedly shown a tendency to mislead, (1) lied about students in china; (2) lied about the degree of readiness for SARS-coV-2, (3) lied about D/Ca ready to deal with SARS-coV-2 when the world still does not understand the disease. (4) Has he also lied about his training? (5) Is he a pathological liar? D/Ca I pray for thee.
This is very sad. We need assurances of fact that our citizen🇩🇲 students, in China, biogenic needs will be met with urgency
Hello…well Action Lady Mia help out students, apparently they are not being paid attention to since all the children of the powers that be are out. This is heart breaking. But again 5 more years, but were never told of what…shameful. Dr. McIntyre, you have build your reputation….get a grip and get out of this.
Sorry for you guys,Did the PM evacuate his son yet?WISH YOU ALL THE BEST.