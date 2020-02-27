Dominican students in China in good health says health minister

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has said that the Dominican students who are presently in China continue to remain in good health as the country fights the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference held recently at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.

“All of our students, we haven’t had anything negative coming from them as regards to supplies, as regards to their health… their main concern is when can they start back classes?” McIntyre said.

He continued, “But that is not the most important thing for us. We are just concerned about their well-being and their health.”

According to the minister, the government of Dominica is in constant contact with the students.

“We are in contact with them; we are also in contact with our Ambassador, Martin Charles and we are also in contact with the People’s Republic of China Embassy here,” he said.

McIntyre maintains that keeping the students in China is one of the safest options.

“We are still keeping them there because we still think that’s the safer option as opposed to bringing them here[Dominica],” he stated.

On January 29th, 2020 during a press conference, McIntyre said the government of Dominica sent funds to assist students studying in Wuhan City, China – ground zero for the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Reports at the time indicated that there are 84 Dominicans studying in China, 15 of them in Wuhan City. At the time, 3 were out them of China on vacation.