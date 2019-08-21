Dominican students perform 8.5% above regional average in CSEC exams

Forty-six students from thirteen secondary schools across the island have obtained six or more grade ones at the 2019 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, Local CXC Registrar, Magalie Celestine, has announced.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, to officially announce the results of the CSEC exams, Celestine noted that a total of 1,160 candidates sat the CXC exams in 33 subject areas.

“There was just a 1.6% decrease in the overall percentage of students receiving grades 1, 2, and 3 in the 2019 CXC exams, compared to 2018,” she explained. “Overall, three schools showed mass improvement in their overall performance: Orion Academy moved from 40% in 2018 to 85.7% in 2019; Goodwill Secondary moved from 47.7% in 2018 to 58.8% in 2019; and the Pierre Charles Secondary moved from 67.7% in 2018 to 77.9% in 2019.”

The Registrar noted that 309 or 33.3% of the candidates passed five or more subjects, including Mathematics and English, and 515 or 65.5% of the candidates passed five or more subjects, with either grades 1, 2 or 3.

23 of the 33 subjects were awarded 80 to 100% passes, indicating that Dominica’s performance is 8.5% above the regional average.

Celestine commended the students who participated in Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) subjects as “five out of the six TVET subjects obtained 90-100% pass.”

Minister for Ecclesiastical, Gender and Family Affairs and Acting Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Catherine Daniel, offered “special commendations” to the students on the first leg of their journey, and encouraged them to become well-rounded individuals.

“…your performance is indeed commendable, and the government of Dominica remains proud of your conscientious efforts to empower yourselves with knowledge and skills for future success,” Daniel stated. “But, this is just one ingredient… you need other aspects. Academics alone is not sufficient. So, the attitudes, trust, [and] honesty are key factors in one’s life journey.”

However, the Minister mentioned that last year’s results, after the ravages of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, were greater than those of this year.

“We have done well, but we have dropped a little bit from that environment after [Hurricane] Maria,” she said. “So, just think back to some of the things we didn’t have, so the concentration was on study. So, we maybe have to do a little homework and see how we can bring that back.”

Special mention was made of the Castle Bruce Secondary school for its “excellent performance,” dominating the list of top performers.

Daniel advised students to remain vigilant in their pursuit of success and called on parents and teachers to guide them through their next step.

“Parents still hold your children’s hands. They are still your children. Teachers, still show a sign of interest in your children, because as they succeed, you feel that your work has been well done,” she encouraged. “Students… keep focused. Know what your goal is, and choose only those who will help you on the way to success.”

Meantime, Dominican students also excelled at Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) for 2019.

It was revealed that 85 females and 35 males attempted the CAPE exams in Dominica. 24 out of 42 units were awarded 80-100% pass, while 15 out of the 42 units obtained 100% pass. Only 12 units gained an overall score below 60%.

A total of 704 candidates sat the 2019 CCSLC exams, with schools attempting two to six subjects. 8 out of 10 schools sat the CCSLC English exams. All schools were successful in English CCSLC, obtaining an 85-100% pass, but only the Dominica Community High School (DCHS) acquired a 100% pass.