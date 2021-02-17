Dominican teachers being trained on strategies for effective learning (with photos)

Teachers in Dominica are being sensitized on strategies for effective learning through a Professional Development Training organized by the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence.

Prompted by a decision of the Education Minister to focus on teaching and learning for the short to medium term, the training session started today and will continue until Friday February 19, 2021.

“We have decided to invest time in sensitizing our teachers on strategies for effective learning,” Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Blaize, said. “So essentially during the next couple days we will be having a series of workshops with our teachers focusing on areas of deficiency that we have recognized in our national assessment.”

Dr. Blaize continued, “For instance, in the grade 2 and 4 national assessment we have recognized that there are challenges with students in the areas of writing, in the area of comprehension skills, and so we decided to embark on training for teachers in terms of effective delivery in those areas.”

He said the Ministry of Education is also using a training approach which blends technology with the classroom setting, “because we recognize that the use of technology with the classroom is important.”

According to Dr. Blaize, teachers will also be sensitized to the teaching of English as a second language in consideration of the Haitian, Spanish speaking and Chinese population of students in Dominican classrooms.

“In many instances these students are very bright, but they have challenges in learning in terms of the barrier for the English language.”

He said principals are also being encouraged to participate in those training sessions, “because we recognize that the only way we can ensure implementation of strategies is for management at the school level to be on board with us in terms of, firstly being aware of the strategies and then monitoring to ensure that there is supervision that the teachers are employing the strategies in their daily classroom exercises.”

In the final session of this training exercise which will be specifically for principals, the Ministry of Education will explore ways in which those school managers will use the strategies that they have been exposed to.

Blaize believes that teacher training will pay off dividends in terms of student outcomes, but he contends that this can only happen, “if we improve our monitoring capabilities, if we improve our clinical supervision capabilities, if we increase the networking among teachers and sharing of best practices, so that when teachers are exposed to training they are able to return to their schools and assist their colleagues in terms of implementing the strategies learnt and sharing of the best practices.”

The Acting Chief Education Officer asserts that the most important aspect of education is the students’ ability to meet the desired outcomes per the curriculum.

“And we feel that if that is not being done to a great extent, then the system itself is not doing what it is expected to do; so whatever we do, we need to focus on learning, ensuring that students are safe, they are comfortable and they are getting the desired learning outcome that is expected as per the curriculum,” Dr. Blaize declared.