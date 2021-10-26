Dominican tops Montserrat police recruit training programme

23 year-old Dominican, Leslie Lewis of Penville, has achieved his dream of becoming a police officer and in the process, emerged as best recruit at this year’s Monserrat police recruit passing out ceremony.

Lewis received awards for Best Kit, Top Collision Investigator, Deportment, Best at Officer Safety Techniques, Best at Physical Training (Male) and High Average and Baton of Honor Award. He was also chosen for the Commissioner of Police Leadership Award.

The recruit passing out ceremony was held on October 22, 2021 in Monserrat and included 9 recruits from different countries including Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Guyana.

In an interview with DNO, Lewis revealed that he left Dominica earlier this year to in Monserrat having always wanted to pursue a career in policing after being a cub scout from just 3 years of age and a cadet from the age of 11.

The police graduate said he faced daily challenges during the 6 month training programme.

“Well, some challenges include waking up early every day and going to bed late yet having to keep awake during the lessons,” Lewis stated. “Also, when you have different ideas from course mates, that causes confusion, but it was all about determination to successfully complete.”

He noted while delivering remarks at the ceremony, that this experience has taught him a lot and gave him more insight into things that he might have been exposed to prior to the start of training.

“I have always been part of a volunteer paramilitary program and now being a full time essential service personnel it brings a greater level of gratification as selfless service is something I am passionate about,” Lewis stated. “I am thrilled to be a part of the RMPS family and ecstatic about my accomplishments over the past six months. I look forward to serving the Montserrat community to the best of my ability.”

He said achieving this kind of recognition “helps prove to the world that good things do come from our island Dominica and shows that we are hardworking people trying our best to achieve greatness.”

Lewis’ goal is to obtain as much training as possible to be an asset to the organization.