Dominican writer featured in inaugural publication of US Magazine

Dominican writer, Delroy “Nesta” Williams’ short story, The Ritual, is featured in the inaugural issue of US magazine Gumbo.

The magazine’s first publication, being launched in Chicago, USA on the last day of Black History Month (February 29th) is described as an ode to black life. It is a coffee table top book that is ideal for Afrocentric individuals who aspire to attain contemporary art.

Williams describes being chosen as a contributing writer as a great opportunity especially given his humble beginnings as a writer.

The magazine’s Co-founder/Creative Director described The Ritual as “compelling, and an excellent fit with our vision for this inaugural issue.”

Williams’ short story, which was selected from over 1000 submissions from over 400 creatives, delves into death and coming to terms with loss from the perspective of a young boy finding his space within a disjointed family.

He mentioned that he is currently compiling a collection of poems entitled Moods and Attitudes and also working with other Dominican writers on a children’s book.

The writer is also a contributor to a Dominican short story anthology entitled The Flying Crapaud which was recently published in 2020.

Gumbo Magazine can be purchased online via the company’s website:Gumbo

The Flying Crapaud can be purchased online via Amazon