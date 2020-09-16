Dominican youth reelected to Caribbean Young Democrat Union

For a third consecutive term, Dominican youth activist, Luchiano D.S Dupuis, has been re-elected to the executive of the Caribbean Young Democrat Union (CYDU) and commits to being the voice which further amplifies the concerns of our youth.
Dupuis, a rising leader and a motivated social activist, who represents the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) was reinstated as Deputy Chair of the organization for training, outreach and recruitment for the 2010-2021 term at the organization’s recently held election.
Speaking to Dominica New Online (DNO) the young man from the community of Portsmouth, said that he queried whether he should contest his position once again, however, “throughout this period of questioning my next move, I was inundated with heartfelt cries and appeals from our youth across the region and specifically those in Dominica, who want to have the space to discuss what needs to change to create a just society. One which creates opportunities for growth for younger persons. There I could not sit by and not do anything about it.”
He called on the necessary authorities/organizations to bring forward their range of expertise and collaborate to pro-actively listen to the voices of young people.
“True system change will only come when we are able to discuss the role youth play in all parts of our society, “ Dupuis said “It’s time to see real change happen. We can already see that young people are calling for organised, mobilised action, so I will not leave the youth alone in their pursuit for change.”
The CYDU, which is the youth wing of parent organization Caribbean Democratic Union (CDU,) is committed to creating a space for youth participation in politics and decision making. The organization strongly believes in advancing good governance, transparency, accountability, and democracy throughout the Caribbean region.
The CYDU has member parties and representatives in Belize, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Congratulations Luchiano Dupuis and all the best in your third term on the Caribbean Young Democrat Union Executive Board as Deputy Chair, responsible for training, outreach and recruitment. Young people must be encouraged to get fully involve in good, honest and visionary leadership. They should be motivated to work hard and smart to build themselves, families, communities and country
Honesty, fairness, self confidence, real love for others, respectability, responsibility, humble leadership and justice for all, these are some of the attributes that we have to install in our young people at all times
I can commend the Dominica Freedom Party through the Young Freedom Movement and Young people generally for providing the opportunity to young people to improve themselves and to participate at every level of nation building. I am aware that the DFP in recent times has sent young people to participate in youth meetings in St. Lucia, Jamaica, and Grenada and among other young people…
