Dominicans advised to educate themselves about volcanoes

Head of the seismic research unit in Trinidad, Dr. Richard Robertson has advised Dominicans to be more educated about the volcanoes on island.

Dr. Robertson’s comments were made after multiple reports of earthquakes affecting the island over the weekend.

“Like any other kind of emergency, in any case we’re heading to the hurricane season so I think if you were preparing for that, you would have measures in place to cater for any possibility of anything happening in terms of the volcano,” he said

“And of course, keep yourself informed. Make sure you listen the news. Listen to authoritative sources of news [the] Office of Disaster Management (ODM) puts out….” Robertson said.”There’s a lot of misinformation out there so make sure you get an authentic source of news and information. Educate yourself about volcanoes, about volcanism in your island. Make yourself informed of what is happening and what can happen.”

Robertson said it should in people’s interest to do be more informative on the country’s volcanoes whether or not anything happens.

“It’s a useful thing because that is one of the things they have to deal with in a place like Dominica,” he pointed out.

Roberts said at some point volcanoes in Dominica could cause problems in the future.

The Office of Disaster Management reported that from 10pm Friday to 10pm Saturday, when the vigorous swarm of earthquakes began, a total of 426 events were recorded, all originating from the eastern section of the Roseau Valley area.

The ODM release added the activity began subsiding from noon on Saturday.

There are nine active volcanoes in Dominica. They are: Morne au Diable, Morne Trois Pitons, Morne Diablotin, Morne Watt, Morne Anglais, Wotten Waven Caldera, Valley of Desolation, Grande Soufriere Hills and Morne Plat Pays.