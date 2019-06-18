Dominicans advised to educate themselves about volcanoes

Head of the seismic research unit in Trinidad, Dr. Richard Robertson has advised Dominicans to be more educated about the volcanoes on island.
Dr. Robertson’s comments were made after multiple reports of earthquakes affecting the island over the weekend.
“Like any other kind of emergency, in any case we’re heading to the hurricane season so I think if you were preparing for that, you would have measures in place to cater for any possibility of anything happening in terms of the volcano,” he said
“And of course, keep yourself informed. Make sure you listen the news. Listen to authoritative sources of news [the] Office of Disaster Management (ODM) puts out….” Robertson said.”There’s a lot of misinformation out there so make sure you get an authentic source of news and information. Educate yourself about volcanoes, about volcanism in your island. Make yourself informed of what is happening and what can happen.”
Robertson said it should in people’s interest to do be more informative on the country’s volcanoes whether or not anything happens.
“It’s a useful thing because that is one of the things they have to deal with in a place like Dominica,” he pointed out.
Roberts said at some point volcanoes in Dominica could cause problems in the future.
The Office of Disaster Management reported that from 10pm Friday to 10pm Saturday, when the vigorous swarm of earthquakes began, a total of 426 events were recorded, all originating from the eastern section of the Roseau Valley area.
The ODM release added the activity began subsiding from noon on Saturday.
There are nine active volcanoes in Dominica. They are: Morne au Diable, Morne Trois Pitons, Morne Diablotin, Morne Watt, Morne Anglais, Wotten Waven Caldera, Valley of Desolation, Grande Soufriere Hills and Morne Plat Pays.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Serious volcanic activity in Dominica is a just question of WHEN and WHERE…next week, next year, next decade, next century? Roseau is at high risk. The recent cluster of tremors under the area between Roseau Valley and La Plaine emphasizes that. Shallow clusters of tremors presage volcanic eruptions, but, as we’ve seen here in Dominica, a volcanic eruption does not necessarily follow clusters of tremors. It does mean though that there is movement in the magma chamber at about 5 km depth. Key question: is pressure building within it? Continued tremors and changes in hot springs and fumarolic activity (Valley of Desolation) would be ominous signs.
In the current political frenzy paralyzing rational thought in Dominica, probably not much attention is being paid to the rumblings beneath our feet. But keep in mind that volcanic eruptions trump politics every time.
Pay attention to the earth movements not the smoke and mirrors political game.
Under the current DNO news item titled “ODM Update on Seismic Activity” I commented as follows:
“There is a link between earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The shifting of the Earth’s tectonic plates against each other can disturb the magma beneath volcanoes, thus causing a greater likelihood of eruption.
In our quest for “resilience”, it should be remembered that the Volcanic Hazard Maps for Dominica rank the risk for the City of Roseau and the Roseau Valley as High to Very High.
This begs the question: What procedures have the Office of Disaster Management considered in the light of this eventuality?”
Dr. Richard Robertson advice substantiates my concerns.