Dominicans advised to ensure properties are insured in light of hurricane season

As Dominica and the rest of the region prepares for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Chairman of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO), Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, is encouraging members of the public to ensure that their insurance payments are up-to-date.

He was delivering remarks at a meeting of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) which was held

at the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Jimmit on Monday.

“Ensure that your insurance payments are up to date and that you are not under-insured as we were all told after Hurricane Maria,” he said. “Please engage your insurance broker, your insurance company and go through your insurance policy very carefully.”

According to him, that posed a serious challenge to many property owners in this country.

Prime Minister Skerrit said also that it is important to reinforce doors and windows or erect temporary shutters.

He stressed the importance of preparing ahead.

The prime minister advised that an emergency bag should be packed in the event evacuation becomes necessary, “and stay tuned to official sources of information throughout this hurricane season.”

“We don’t have to wait for when there is an approaching storm or hurricane to put those preparedness matters in place,” Skerrit stated. “We need to start now if we have not started.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world is in a very difficult situation and therefore, “It calls on us to do everything in our power to properly and absolutely prepare ourselves at the family level, at the community level and at the national level for this hurricane season.”