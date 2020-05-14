Dominicans employed on cruise ship return home

General Manager of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, has confirmed that the first batch of Dominicans who were working on a cruise ship, has arrived on the island.

“I can confirm that the MV Glory has docked in Portsmouth and has brought in 17 crew to Dominica,” Bardouille said.

He said that after the necessary procedures, they will all be escorted to the quarantine centre in Portsmouth where they will remain for 14 days.

He confirmed that another ship with more crew members is expected on the island next week.

The crew members had been expressing their desire to return home due to industry challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and had reached out to the government to assist them in this regard.

Amid the uncertainties presented by the COVID -19 pandemic, part of the response by the Government of Dominica is to ensure that all citizens are returned home safely.

According to Health Minister, Dr Irving McIntyre, the Cabinet has taken a decision to “allow Dominicans working on cruise ships, as well as those studying overseas, to return home.

The health minister had also indicated that on arrival in Dominica, the returning crew members would go through the necessary protocols and would be transported to the COVID Center in Portsmouth for the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

Meantime, the government of St. Lucia is assisting in the repatriation of 228 nationals while the St. Vincent government is expected to do the same for Vincentian nationals in the same position.

A video of the MV Glory berthed at Portsmouth on Thursday morning is shown below.