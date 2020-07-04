Dominicans encouraged to support beleaguered tourism industry by taking Staycations

Dominicans are being encouraged to take Staycations to support local tourism which has been negatively affected by the widespread economic downturn caused by the COVOD-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Denise Charles, Director of Tourism Collin Piper and Executive Director of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association Kevin Francis, are all speaking with one voice on the matter.

Piper, who is also the CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) announced recently that eleven hotels and three tour operators have indicated interest in offering deals for Staycation in Dominica.

“Staycation is going to be a very important stepping stone, going from pretty much, three months closed to opening up initially to residents and locals,” Piper said.

Dominica’s borders will not be opened to foreigners until August 7 and Minister Charles is encouraging the public to take full advantage of the deals that are being offered for Staycation 2020 themed: ‘Experience Dominica’.

“We will start our reopening with staycations. This will meet two objectives. First, it will provide Dominicans with opportunities to patronize our world-class resorts and hotels once again,” Charles said.

According to her, it will also enable properties and other service providers of the industry to develop and implement their plans to ensure that protocols are being adhered to.

“We want to see as many people as possible patronize our local resorts and hotels,” Charles said.”So you can strongly recommend to your friends and families here and abroad….they will see many reasons to visit Dominica once we finally reopen to all visitors.”

She said regarding accommodation, specific protocols are being developed for management and supervision, general operations, guest arrival, front desk and lobby area, amenities like a pool, gym or spa, conference spaces, food and beverage, room service, public areas, housekeeping and employee/staff area.

According to the minister, the Environmental Health Department and the Quality Assurance Unit at the DDA are working with the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) and other property owners, to develop the plans so that they can be reviewed and approved.

“Once approved the properties will be assessed and then certified,” she explained. “So you will only be able to open once you have been certified, after which, all Dominicans can enjoy staycations.”

Tourism Director Piper believes that once the Staycation programme rolls out, more people will begin to come on board. He said packages will include deals on hotel stays, food and beverage and tours.

“We really want to stress the importance of this Staycation period to provide a little ease up to the Dominicans who have been in lockdown and now have the opportunity to go out,” he stated pointing out that there are properties in Dominica that can offer great relaxation and tour operators that can offer great tours.

.”This is a wonderful opportunity for you to experience what Dominica has to offer,” Piper stated. “We will be coming out in a week or so once we have the hotels accessed and certified.”

Meanwhile, Executive Vice President of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA), Kevin Francis, in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday, touted Staycations as “a great thing” and encouraged residents to take advantage.

He said the Ministry of Tourism and the DDA were working with members of the DHTA to fashion attractive packages and the level of discounts will probably be “on a case-by-case basis.”

“At this point in time it is still a work in progress,” Francis stated.

He explained that the hotels haven’t had any traffic for a few months and opening is a challenge with no additional source of income.

“Nobody coming in so the implementation stage is where we are right now,” The DHTA official noted.