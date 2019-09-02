Dominicans in Florida urged to take safety measures as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Dominica-Florida Diaspora Comminity Leader, Alex Bruno has advised Dominicans living in Florida to take proper measures to remain safe as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

Hurricane Dorian is now at Category 5 and is currently located in the Bahamas where it is causing catastrophic damage with winds of 165 miles per hour.

In an interview with Dominica News Online, (DNO), Bruno stated that if Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Florida it will result in tremendous danger and future hardship.

“There are tens of thousands of Dominicans living in the state of Florida and what we expect is 160 and above miles an hour winds to cause some impact on the state,” he said. “Based on projections, however, it appears that the system might be taken on a northerly turn so it looks like the eastern belt of the state which goes all the way up to Georgia will get some serious impact from Dorian, but no one knows what is actually going to happen.”

Bruno, who lives in Boynton Beach at the southern end of Palm Beach County in Florida, further encouraged Dominicans in Florida, to follow the advice of the American authorities and adhere to the call of the federal government.

“In terms of the Dominicans living here, I would like to urge us as a community to get serious as to what is about to happen. Even if we think, based on our own understanding that it is not going to be catastrophic but take no chances. Follow the advice of the authority, seek shelter, especially if you’re like in an area where there is mandatory evacuation,” he advised.

Bruno added, “I’m calling on our Dominicans and Caribbean citizens to be wise, protect yourself, try to protect your family and let us try and ride out Dorian [as] safely as possible.”

He said in preparation for this category five hurricane, there is a mandatory evacuation for all residents on the east of the federal highway (residents closest to the sea); schools have been closed until Tuesday or pending further notice; people at the home for the aged have been secured with standby generators and plans have been made to keep them safe; animals have been catered for, and standby power vehicles and extra military troops have been put in place.

He urged the Dominican diaspora to remember that they are one people and should be in unity and love each other, not only during storms, but at all times.