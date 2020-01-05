Dominicans more aware of need for electoral reform, CCM to continue championing the cause – Loftus Durand

President of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Loftus Durand, believes that despite failed efforts to ensure electoral reform before the December 6 general elections, many more people in Dominica are now more aware of the message and the group will continue to champion the cause for free and fair elections.

Since its formation in 2014, the CCM has been at the forefront of a campaign for electoral reform, organizing meetings and directing protests in pursuit of that end. Despite these efforts, the 2019 general election was held without the implementation of basic reforms such as the cleansing of the voters’ list and the introduction of voter identification cards.

The CCM President, who was recently chosen as the Sun newspaper 2019 ‘Person of the Year’, told Dominica News Online, in an interview, that the collective effort of the organization, last year, has raised awareness of for the need for electoral reform in Dominica.

“Like all scenarios in life, much more can be accomplished based on how you look at it, but I am very satisfied based on where we are, and what we did in 2019, as the Concerned Citizens Movement,” Durand said.“We basically sounded the alarm that our democracy is on the fritz in Dominica.

He continued, “In the very genesis of that movement, a lot of persons did not understand the call that we were making then, all the way back in 2014. But, I must admit that along the years, through the hard work of the members of the CCM and others who support the movement in one way, shape or form, that call became louder, and a lot more persons in Dominica are aware of the message that we are continuing to champion as it relates to free and fair elections.”

Durand alleged that the last general election, held in December 2019, was a “sham” and was “without a shadow of doubt, stolen” by the Dominica Labour Party through unfair practices, including the importation and impersonation of voters.

“We saw the Dominica Labour Party go around Dominica putting up their red flags, their red paraphernalia and everything, a whole year before. When I say the election was rigged, that is the evidence we have pointing to it…” he explained. “We witnessed the various bands, the various gospel artistes, the various activities that basically lent themselves to tricking and bribery of a number of voters in and out of Dominica.”

Durand said that although the CCM is disappointed in the events and outcome of the December 2019 general election, the organization remains undaunted.

“We feel a sense of disappointment, but I am, for sure, and some persons are, for sure, in that… we are somehow not too despondent, not too depressed…” he assured. “There’s a sense of eagerness now in moving forward so that when we come out with similar messages, persons now will be much more eager to come out and support the movement in a bigger way.”

He guaranteed the public that the CCM “will continue to stand in defense of our country… as it relates to the continued task of free and fair elections in Dominica.”

Regarding his Sun “Person of The Year” award, the CCM president said he has decided that this title must be shared with “patriots” who stand for their country, particularly in the movement towards electoral reform.