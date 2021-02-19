Dominicans recognized for achievements in neuroscience and journalism

Two Dominicans are being recognized overseas for their achievements in neuroscience and journalism.

US-based Junie Paula Warrington, who has a PhD in neuroscience and Jael Joseph, a soon-to-graduate journalism student at Ryerson University, Canada, were both featured in publications in those countries for their accomplishments in their respective fields.

Warrington is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neurobiology and Anatomical Sciences at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is also Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Neuroscience Research and Social Media Editor of Stroke [magazine].

Technology Networks, a scientific news publication company in the US, recently featured her in an e-book dubbed “Women in Science,” which sheds light on an inspiring story of how she journeyed from being a psychology major to making waves in the field of neuroscience in the US. See the entire publication here.

Meanwhile, Jael Joseph, a radio personality and journalist, was recently awarded the 2020 Faulhaber Communications Award in collaboration with Ryerson University, for her “innovation, creativity and determination” in the communications sector.

According to an article on Faulhaber’s website, Joseph was given the annual award for demonstrating the “ambition, focus and drive it takes to become a senior leader in communications.”

Years ago, Joseph became a household name in Dominica after co-hosting the popular Q-Talent Search. She has since done radio announcing, interviewing, and content creation and is the founder of 767 Girls Rick and executive producer of the podcast Cacoa Tea With Jael Joseph.

Joseph is currently working on various projects which include www.jaeljournals.com and dreams of owning her own broadcasting or publishing company one day.

“I want to change the way black people are represented in the media and tell stories that defuse the negative stereotypes that have been perpetuated about us. I want to be able to continue to tell all stories in an impactful and meaningful way,” she said in the article.

Read the entire piece here.