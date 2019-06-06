Dominicans reminded of their responsibility to prepare for the hurricane season

Senior Meteorological Officer (Ag)/ Weather Forecaster, Marshall Alexander is reminding all Dominicans that it their responsibility to make early preparation for the hurricane season.

The 2019 hurricane season began on June 1 and will run through to November 30.

In a press release issued by the Dominica Meteorological Services, Alexander urged residents to make it their duty to take critical action when a watch or a warning is issued.

“Preparation ahead of a disaster is the responsibility of all of us. So, don’t be caught off guard. It will only take one out of many to devastate our country as history has taught us with category 5 Hurricane Maria in September 2017. So, now is the time to prepare and make it your duty to respond when a watch or warning is issued,” he advised.

Alexander said the Dominica Meteorological Service will continue to provide timely and credible weather information to the public so that people can take action before, during, and after a tropical cyclone in order to protect life and property.

He said of the 9 to 15 storms predicted, four of them could be major hurricanes.

“For 2019, the prediction is for 9 to 15 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 4 to 8 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 2 to 4 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations (NOAA) provides these ranges with a 70% confidence. An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes,” Alexander said.

“Remember, this prediction is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast and do not tell you where a system will make landfall. With that said, Hurricane preparedness is critically important for the 2019 hurricane season, and it should be so every year,” he cautioned.

He explained that this prediction is based on the ongoing El Nino which is expected to continue and expected to reduce the numbers and intensity of tropical cyclones, “however, warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and favorable winds over West Africa can be expected which would favor increased hurricane activity,”

NOAA will update the 2019 Atlantic seasonal outlook in August, just before the historical peak of the season, and according to Alexander, the Dominica Meteorological Service will continue to keep the public updated.

The following names have been selected for the storms which are expected in 2019: