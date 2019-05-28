Dominicans urged to be more conscious as residents of ‘The Nature Island of the Caribbean’

Forestry Officer (acting) Stephen Durand has admonished the Dominican public to behave in a manner that reflects our belief in Dominica as the Nature Island of the Caribbean.

Durand spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) during a bird-watching boat trip organized by the Dominica Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division at the end of activities to mark Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival 2019.

In response to a question about whether Dominicans were following the advice of the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division about the way we engage our environment, Durand pointed out that in order to live up to the name, Nature Island of the Caribbean, we must be conscious of what we do as Dominicans.

“We are at a critical point after Hurricane Maria; the forest was impacted heavily. However, you are still seeing activities that are unaccepted – activities such as hunting, cutting down of trees etc,” the Forest Officer lamented. “We need to be more conscious.”

A group of students from the Thibaud Primary School along with members of the media were given the boat trip on the Sting Ray 2 to Pointe des Faux (located between Scotts Head and Grand Bay). The birding activity provided the opportunity for the students and other persons on the trip to observe birds in their environment, look at their nesting habits and learn more about birds generally.

The boat trip to the Bird Colony on Pointe des Faux has been undertaken every year by the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division for the past 16 years. Every year, a different school is given the opportunity to go bird watching. Last year it was St. Martin Primary School’s.

The Dominica Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division joined the rest of the Region in observing “Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival 2019” from April 22nd 2019 to May 22nd 2019, under the theme “Protect our birds – be the solution to plastic pollution”.

Assistant Forestry Officer (acting) Norma Anthony told DNO that during the month-long observation, the Division held various activities with schools and communities including school visits, art exhibitions, a beach clean-up in Scotshead, radio quizzes and live discussions.