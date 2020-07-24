Dominicans urged to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, has called on the general public to make the necessary preparation to protect family members and property as Tropical Storm Gonzalo approaches.

He made this comment while delivering a statement on Thursday.

“I have been advised that the concern for Dominica is for flooding and landslides. We are not strangers to this as we know the devastation caused by systems in the past. While we are still calling on residents not to panic, we want everyone to take this system very seriously and to pay close attention to the information that has been provided to you,” he said.

Blackmoore urged citizens to make the necessary preparations to protect life and property per the advice of the national disaster office and to stock emergency supplies.

“Take time to inspect your property safe enough for you and your loved ones to remain at home,” the minister advised.

Blackmoore highlighted the importance of monitoring, with emphasis on preparation because conditions “can change in a few seconds.”

No decision has been taken for the general opening of shelters on Saturday and Sunday but the minister gave the assurance that the safety of the people will be paramount.

“If you know your home is not safe take the time to know where your local shelter is located in the event that service of a shelter is needed,” he urged.

“We continue to assess and monitor the situation and any further decisions the National Emergency Planning (NEPO) will be communicated to you via your local media,” he stated. “I am therefore calling on all residents as you go about conducting your activities over the weekend, do so with utmost caution and limit outdoor activities as much as possible.”

Blackmoore also cautioned residents to move about cautiously and avoid areas that are known to be prone to flooding and landslide.

With a reminder that the country is still rebuilding from the ravages of nature, the minister called on the private sector to ensure that they have plans in place to secure all their businesses across the island.

“We also have to keep in mind the guidelines on Covid-19 while making preparations to continue to follow the recommendations from the Ministry of Health,” he stated.

Recent reports from the Dominica Meteorological Service indicate that Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues its westward progression towards the Southern Windward Islands. At 5 am, the centre of Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 51.8 West or about 645 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands. Gonzalo continues to move towards the west near 14mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph.

According to the 11:00 AM weather advisory, the current projection was for the tropical cyclone to move across the southern Windward Islands late Saturday into Sunday, about 200 miles to the south of Dominica.