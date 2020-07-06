Dominicans warned about pyramid scheme

If you have not yet taken part in a pyramid scheme which is currently being operated in Dominica, then you may wish to reconsider, if you intend to do so.

That’s because warnings are emerging about the dangers of getting involved in that scheme.

The Financial Services Unit (FSU) which is the sole regulatory authority for the Non-Bank Financial Sector in Dominica has warned residents not to get involved in the fraudulent undertaking.

The FSU statement, dated June 30, explains that a group of persons is selling spaces in the circle structure to rank members and determine compensation. According to the statement, existing members in the “circle “get closer to the center of the circle” by recruiting new members.

“This is a pyramid structure and becomes a pyramid scheme when the group makes its money by recruiting people instead of selling a product or service; the group deals primarily in new memberships,” the FSU warned.

According to the FSU, new members joining the group profit by signing up new members.

“These deals are normally scamming and although they may look like a new sophisticated form of investment opportunity such as those related to foreign exchange trading, it is a form of financial fraud”, the FSU states.

Another type of pyramid scheme that the FSU highlights in its statement is one in which “individuals are required to invest a one-time payment and are required to recruit other individuals to advance to the payment stage in the hope of receiving a lump sum.

In this type of scheme, new recruits typically pay a sum of money to enter the program and they are then urged to bring in additional recruits and investors, who in turn bring in more money.

“In theory, each recruit’s name eventually moves up to the top of the pyramid as new recruits are added to the bottom. Once the recruit reaches the top, they get all, or most, of the money paid by the newest recruit at the bottom,” the FSU explained.

The company is warning residents to remain vigilant and called on the operators to cease and desist from this scheme, warning further, that the only people who make money through these schemes are the ones who got in at the very beginning.

“The remainder or newest recruits will lose most or all of their investment at some point in the scheme,” says the FSU.



Meanwhile, noting that the FSU statement does not reference any law that is being broken except the fear that people might lose their money in “what is thought to be a pyramid scheme”, insurance underwriter and pastor, Randy Rodney, is exhorting the operators of the scheme to consider the moral implications of what they are doing.

“From my perspective and my interest and information in the financial industry and as a pastor, I would say to people if you are going to be engaged in anything that is going to deny people of their hard-earned property and their assets or their premiums and their finances, then you should desist from doing that, certainly from a moral standpoint,” he contends.

Below is a video on how to spot a pyramid scheme.