Dominicans warned they will ‘soon regret’ contract signing for international airport

Despite numerous calls from members of the various opposition parties for the government of Dominica to not sign the contract for the international airport with the Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE), the two parties have sealed the deal, and according to those against, Dominican citizens will soon regret this.
Moments before the signing, over a dozen protestors gathered outside of Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) in an attempt to delay signing at this time, of the billion-dollar project which they claim is a clear case of money laundering between Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Chief Executive Officer of MMCE Anthony Haiden.
According to the worried protestors, their concerns include the issuance of a no-bid contract for this national project, the method of financing the project and how much MMCE will be paid, and the fact that an Environmental Impact Study (EIA) has not been presented to the public.
Some of the sayings on their waving placards read “Stop the bobol contract with MMCE to steal our passport money,” “No illegal contract,” “Do it the right way above board.”
While their attempts to halt the signing were futile they did say that in due time, “Dominica’s will come to the realization that this was all part of Skerrit and Haiden scheme to pocket millions on the back of our small economy.”
The night before the ceremony, at a ‘We the people’ meeting which featured members of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM), Builders and Contractors Assositiciton (BCAD), Moun Sewye, the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and many other citizens, each speaker made it clear that they were not against the construction of an international airport, but were opposed the government’s lack of transparency with regard to the project.
According to the leader of UWP Lennox Linton, the announcement made by the prime minister that Hadien will be front loading his money into the airport project for which he will be subsequently refunded is “absolutely unacceptable.”
“Why? Because Anthony Haiden of Montreal management company has no money to front-load any international airport in Dominica. It is Dominica’s money from the sales of Dominica’s passport that Skerrit has given him control of,” Linton alleged.
The opposition leader further claims that this latest move by the government is another classic case of money laundering and such monies can be considered to be the proceeds of crime.
“One can argue that it is not theirs; they have stolen the money that belongs to us and now they will wash it by saying they loaned us money which we have to pay them back for the airport. The money is our money and we are not loaning it from anybody,” Linton stated.
He pointed out that per Dominica’s laws, any loans borrowed must be brought before parliament for approval.
“The loans act says that the money has to be borrowed from approved sources and approved sources mean a bank, a friendly government or a reputable financial institution,” Linton said. “MMCE is none of those, so Skerritt’s not signing any contract; he is not taking any loan from MMCE. He is involved in trickery and deception of the people of Dominica to place hundred of millions of dollars belonging to them in the hands of Anthony Haiden under the disguise of building an international airport.”
The member of parliament further lamented that MMCE is given “all the plum jobs” in the construction sector while local companies or firms are not, which he labelled as a system of modern-day slavery.
According to Linton, in the long run, the citizens of Dominica will be the ones most impacted by the latest actions of the present regime and if they fail to take action, things will only get worse.
I doubt that Dominicans will have anything to regret, that they have not long regretted in regards to Roosevelt Skerrit. The problem with our people is that they are easily fooled, they like to beg and get freeness, everything must be for nothing!
Roosevelt has discovered that is our people’s weakness, and so he uses their greed and lack of ambition against them by throwing a pittance in their faces filled with cobwebs, which takes away their ability to see his evil corrupted ways.
Roosevelt’s behavior although more evil, is not the first, there were others prior to him, notably, those in the collision government who criticized the UWP which literally had an International Airport in a building state when they including Rooseveeeelt shut the project down.
All the labor clowns dancing and celebrating Roosevelt are living regrettable lives already, the more sensible one knows what the result will be!
Elizabeth, and Man Dog and, others will be covered in shame!
zort pas sav sa zort lay! Why do you all have to oppose everything? What is your problem? Everything once is Roosevelt Skerrit who doing it, you people have a problem.
Moi passa comprendre zort say moune cela! What tangible stuff you guys are doing except what you are best in – demonstrating and opposing for opposing sake.
Get a life, you people! What has the PM done to you guys?
Mais garder yo! Which one of you all in the picture has passport money? All you against the Citizenship by Investment Programme but hear you all “Our passport money!”. What have you contributed? Before you guys come doing this nonsense go look to see who you can help in whatever small way possible.
Time to retrospect! Look internally and answer yourself truthfully. Don’t u all think that you are wasting precious and valuable time?
Do something concrete and enhance some other person’s life.
So many things need to be done why waste your time and God-given talent?
Judging by your comment you must be one of the most foolish people in existence. You clearly believe everything this man tells you without a single question. Why don’t you ask your hero a few questions, i.e. why was the contract awarded to Montreal Management without due tender process. Ask your hero you to show you the CBI accounts.
You are not man enough to do that but you are quite happy to come on here and pollute this place with your utter rubbish.
@Vere, you are not the sort of person that should be talking at all because you don’t have one s**t what you on about shut your mouth and stop playing in crap!!!
I clearly rattled your cage, you corrupt little man. You must have contracted rabies at some time when you bit a dog and now you are raving mad.
This JACKA % is out of humanity’s reach.Here is 1/10 of what Skerrit did
Night landing.New Roseau hospital.Windsor Park stadium.Marigot hospital.State house.Extension of DC airport.4 bridges constructed across Roseau river.E O Leblanc highway.All saints university.International airport.REMOVAL OF HOSPITAL USER FEES.NEP 3,400 worker working for 8yrs.Clear Harbour about 1,000 employed.2,700 above 70yrs on the $300 monthly payroll.Belvue Chopin city built.More than 3,000 people who were renting are no longer.Hillsborough Gardens city built.Emergency medical funds.Free medical for 60 yes and over.New Grammar school.12 mini hospital built.Yes We Care 250 people benefitting.More Police,Teachers,Nurses and Firemen employed.N O Liverpool highway.Cochrane road.Valley road.School BUS service.$1 a sq ft of land sold to squatters.Emergency fund to Farmers and fishermen.JUMBIE MONEY to bus drivers.Macoucherie bridge.Natalie bridge.According to traffic dept 37,000 reg vehicles.Uninformed LYING…
All you look the money reach!!!! Lin Clown!!!
Illegal entry is the charge against Choksi? And he’s in jail all this time? What about the 60,000 illegal Haitians that has been poured into the island like rain? No law for them? Send Choksi right back to Antigua on the same boat that dropped him off our shores.
i say amen to that. What about the senior government officials who are also openly labourites that have been involved in scandals. the one from Labour Division and the one from the Fisheries Division. what about the million dollars found in the PM constituency? And all that is just in 2021. we not even getting into all the unanswered questions that keep getting ignored from previous years. What about all the photos and posts of private mgs that were leaked out prior to the 2019 election? we does forget easy. That is why they continue to take the nation for a nation of idiots and morons.
Do we need a much needed International Airport, or not? What better way to give accounting to “our passport money” than the completion of the International Airport? The only “regret” would be to stop the process, again. Talks of an International Airport have been going on for decades. It’s long overdue, enough talk, it’s time for action. Isn’t that “our passport money” one of the improvements for the Island’s benefit? Come on people, be reasonable. We want this, we want that. When we’re getting it we complain. Let’s get together and SUPPORT the project. Leave the complaining for later, or we’ll NEVER move forward. Aren’t you tired of being at the BOTTOM?
No problem with the airport but I have huge problems the way the dictator goes about it. Before this project is started we need to be informed about the tendering process and we need to see feasibility studies. We also need to know the EXACT cost of the project and how it will be financed and by whom. These are fairly simple questions and Skerrit should be able to answer them just like that providing he has done his homework, as he claims he has done.
RandyX, what you are asking for needs the support of the majority. Who is the majority in Dominica? The majority does not seem to be concerned with your viewpoints. You and your enablers are in the minority and a small minority to be exact. When you are asking for Dominicans to do what seems to be your intention make sure Linton is at the front. You guys talk about democracy; in a democracy the majority rules. It is quite evident that the majority likes Skerrit and not the others. We all have our right to express ourselves but some of us have gone overboard.
Ohhhhhh Yes, “Some of us have gone overboard..” Well exposed and well written thoughts on this article shared and informed our Struggling Dominican People under this obvious failed Skerrit’s Failed Labour Incompetent Irrelevant Visionless Labour Government. We have had enough of Failed incompetent immnature Skerrit and his failed, Fake boom Boom Fly Failed this Incompetent Visionless Labour Government. According to SKERRIT, ‘”Go to Hell. Go to Hell… it’s Our Damn Business”. That’s why desperately are in Need of this Failed incompetent Prime MINISTER and Failed Immature Labour Government. This Immature Skerrit and his Failed Labour Government has Failed us and our People and had killed the Socio-Economic Development planning of our Dominica’and its suffering Jobless PEOPLE. Labour Government and its Incompetent Skerrit Get Out of Our Government, and soon too. Get Hell Out of OUR PRIME MINISTERS’ OFFICE. That’s NOT where you’re welcome nor needed.
We WELCOME UWP Hon…
The DLP is in the majority because of Skerrits election trickery and treating. You know that as well as I. The biggest joke he uses the countries money to finance HIS election campaigns.
Foreigners will own the airport if it is even finished and Dominicans will be stuck with the bill when yours truly the illustrious Prime Minister cannot pay the contractor and the contractor sues and places a lien on the property the airport. This marvelous fantastic airport construction will never get finished like everything else yours truly signs contracts for and Dominicans will get stuck paying them one billion dollars to get part of their island back. The contractor will be laughing and may just keep the airport and all the profits Dominicans will see none of it Dominicans will be paying to use their own airport. The airport contract is a set up they know Dominica will never be able to pay them one billion dollars.
When I read your comment, it only displays your lack of understanding regarding The CBI, are you not tired of your repeated silly rhetoric. The Margot Hospital was built with CBI funds, is it foreign own, is the Government stuck with any debt after building the Hospital, who enjoys the services of the Hospital. Look at all the Health Clinics and community centres being built around the Country with CBI funds, are they foreign owned, is the government in debt after building such facilities. The facts and evidence are right before you. Do you think that all these capital projects could be built with monies collected from taxpayers
How can you say the Airport contract is a set-up and that Dominica will never be able to pay Montreal Management Consultant (MMCE) one billion dollars. How do you arrive at such thinking, wow, again it is your ignorance of the CBI program, believe what you want so long.
I know, YOU are the only person that understands the CBI. Even Skerrit doesn’t understand it because he treats the proceeds as his own. Now shu, go away, clever one!
I more believe is International Law enforcement like Scotland yard and FBI we will see in Dominica and NOT International Airport
@ds
You keep on spewing unadulterated nonsense on this medium in defence of King Liar Skerrit. Are you one of his greedies or a sycophant?..Skerrit and Haiden has not given us proper accounting for about EC$ 3 000 000 000.00.
Why should Haiden be given a no bid contract to build a hotel..Open your eyes. King liar and deciever Skerrit will have you blind all the time.
Thats the type of wicked soul that Skerrit is.
Oh, it is not 2 billion any more, it’s 3 billion. Your ignorance is so pathetic, I’m referring to your question, quote, “Why should Haiden be given a no bid contract to build a hotel.” wow, again If you took your time to understand how The CBI works you would not be asking such a foolish question, it is not about opening your eyes, it is about you using your mind to THINK, THINK, THINK keep on making noise. Your lack of understanding does not obscure the facts as to how the CBI works and what it is.
Lennox, continue to demonstrate a lack of maturity in his role as leader of a political party. Lennox, if you have at your disposal that Haiden has none of his own money to kick start the project, then take the government to court and stop foaming at the mouth like a fool. When you talk less with more action it may serve you better. I would assume that Dominica has lots of lawyers who also oppose some of this current government policies. You may have a problem if you cant find one to support you in court to back up your allegations. The majority of the Dominican people are loosing confidence in you and your approach. Opposition parties are formed not to only oppose but to win elections. Your tactics have cost you 3 three elections. If you have no facts to back your comments they will continue to fall on death ears.
@Lenpro
You sound very silly, to believe that our money is Lennox business and not yours!!!
So your unadulterated garbage does not cut it..It smells corruption!!!
Fact is Haiden andKing Liar Skerrit, cannot give us the proper accountability for our money, so why give the same Haiden this massive untendered project.Your head must be of steel, if you cant understand that.
% you need to read and understand. What I am saying is Lennox since he was assigned leader of the party has made several comments in the past without facts to back his allegations. And it has cost him three elections. Don’t you want up to win an election?. Lennox is the problem for the party
@Lenpro
I totally disagree with your filth. People like you are the problem to buy into Skerrit and his acolytes garbage.
It is a doggone shame that partisan politics continue to rob Dominica of great national development ideas as well as much needed collaboration. I fully realize that this is the sad reality in democratic socities; however, a small nation state like ours needs all good hands on deck to ensure sustainability.
How can we start to tap the talented pool of Dominicans on all sides of the political divide for meaningful nation building. This challenge is for all of us to consider.
I for one would like to start the dialogue by asking why do we call the political party that lost the last election the oppostion? That unfortunate moniker inevitably forces that party to try live up to that label by opposing every idea that the ruling party puts forward. Conversely, the ruling party’s knee jerk reaction is to disregard any prudent idea or policy the “opposition” espouses. Let us all work to bridge the huge political divide in the name of country.
@Weighing All Matters, I salute your comment. I could not have said it better.
I sincerely agree with your wisdom, that a political party that has not only, miserable, lost the last election, but has not won a general election four times in a row, cannot be an opposition party at Parliament at this time–because there is something terribly wrong with the Leadership, whom no one with a sense of value will ever respect.
The other thing is that the so-called leader, of the so-called opposition, did not acknowledge the result of the last election. He decided to participate in that election because he claimed he did not want to simply hand over the victory to the ruling party on a silver platter, the proof that he knew he would not win?
That sort of political divide that is stapled in Dominica will never be different unless those who oppose can do so with a sensible attitude.
%, i also noticed in all of your posted comments and response, its very difficult for you to maintain a healthy two way dialogue without the bashing and insulting. Does someone else’s opinion matter?. Aren’t you entitled to yours? If an opposition leader cannot find a legit case against a current administration entering 15yrs buy taking them court and be victorious, he is not fit for the job. Lennox need to change his tactics, get involved in community service, win the hearts of the people and give them the assurance that he is ready to lead the country. But he wont. He has chosen to be aired on a radio station foaming at the mouth without facts to back his comments.
@Lenpro
I seem to have given you a low blow, because you are in a trantum now.I like that.
@Lenpro
Instead of your Lennox bashing, why are you not an advocate for electoral reform and campaign finance reform? .Without those, do you see any leader being able to outdo Skerrit with the amount of largesse at his disposal, plus the treating and bribing which are his forte?
Man get the hell out of here!!!
Lenpro, this is typical UWP style and attitude; that is why they are and always will be in opposition. It is very hard for people to gravitate to them; they lack decorum. You are right when you stated that Linton should take the government to court if he is so sure that the government has wronged the people. As is the norm, a lot of bark but no bite.
% it is you who is in tantrum now. Lenpro has given the most objective comment. You % always want to put words in persons mouth. If a person disagrees and would just state something in your mind that gives credit to the present PM, you come like a flying saucer and most of you who support the UWP, are very coward and stoop so low to disrespect others.
Lenpro is very patient too as he seeks to explain to you and also very calm. His comment is very explainable. If you or the leader of the Opposition has proof, bring the truth out but all you guys do is spew out things left, right, and center not even stopping to ask for the evidence. Let’s say I am your leader and I start jumping and running like moi fou! I say hey guys come to follow me and do as I do. That is how in simple terms you are behaving. Try to give your leader some form of advice. Opposition is not only to oppose but need to work in the communities to do tangible things.
@The Truth Be Told, it is good to have you back, I seemed to have missed your comment on this board. I hope that everything is well with you.
@Lenpro, I say hurray to that! I am #10 thumbs up against the 12 down at this time.
I have decided not to write comments to give those guys a reason to bray like male donkeys against my thoughts. I will give you and the rest of us the encouragement to keep on writing. Know that any time you right here, you get a like from me.
@Lenpro,You and Elizabeth, has hit the nail on the head, those headless hyenas do not know which way to run Pm Skerrit, has them in his pressure cooker, b*****ds cook them!!!
Well i hope Linton and all those opposed to the building of our international airport are getting their pip-wee ready to travel to and from Dominica once our airport is up and running. They should be ashamed to travel through this airport considering how much they are trying to stop it’s construction. If Linton has an alternative source of funding for this project, why did he not submit it? He should now put up or shut up. The construction of our much needed international airport is well on the way.
@Eagle-Eyed
I have never heard Linton say he is opposed to the construction of the airport.. Stop the lie. Are you king liar Skerrit or Satan?
What Linton is asking for is ptoper accounting of our monies in the hand of Haiden and king liar, Skerrit.
Stop your lies.
Ok %, if you and lennox think you are such clever-clogs and asking for money to be accounted for, you would know that you cannot account for money that have not yet been spent. I suggest you wait on the completion of the airport project and then ask for a breakdown of the spending. By then you will have a fully functioning airport which you will be quite happy to use and i’m sure that the company who constructed it and the government, would be quite happy to show you a breakdown of the expenditure. How about that for cleverness?
@Eagle-Eyed, not only that; Linton is always asking for money to be accounted for, even if he never has any information to prove his claims.
He seems to have forgotten that he was miserably defeated at the Privy Court for that same foolish reason. And so, he continues to walk with his bloodied head, as he claimed, following that defeat; but not bowed down, he said.
The man is too foolish to acknowledge that self-pride and self-conceitedness are his worse enemies–two very destructive enemies.
He is on his way to eternal destruction because he cannot walk away from those two enemies. Woe is unto his followers–poor, poor pity!
Very disrespectful %! Cannot have a decent conversation without insulting others. Why spew this hateful attitude? Do you know who you hurting? Not the PM who continues to do his thing whilst you & the others are only negative, not objectively critical with suggestions. You hurt yourself & this is the recipe for turning into a bitter critical person. You people do not see any good in anyone or anything. Be careful, beware of hurting you.
Take the high note of love for love covereth a multitude of offenses. You people do not even respect the highest authority. If you did, you could never be so hateful of another like yourself. PM is our countryman. The Great One who is King has asked us not to hate our brother but to show love to others. Even we should forgive at all times, pray for each other.
I challenge you to apologize to those whom you call derogatory names on this forum. Only then you can become a better and not bitter person. Stay stress-free. See what u can do for
What hurts me is that it is the retirees, the people up in age, the people who stood for something of value back in the days that have to keep up this fight today. Our young people couldnt care less. all they know is skerrit and labour and they think how thigs are is fine and dandy. they dont know anything better do they cannot see or do anything better even if you smoosh it in their faces. Idiots and cowards. blindly and stupidly vindictive. dominicans allow the thief to steal most of the bread as long as he leave a little piece for them, when dominicans own the bakery. They let the baker we hired steal all the bread and act like it is his. He gives his friends left and right without any respect for the business. I say one way to get rid of Mr.
Stop that hate. What is it that Skerrit has done to you all. You all were mad that Dominica is the only island in the Caribbean without an International Airport. Now the man is about fulfill his promise and to satisfy your demand, you all out their protesting and complaining. What is it do you all want in life? What is it do you all want for Dominica? You mean because Lennox is not the one giving you the airport you mad and decide to take to the streets. Then one said she is concerned about the approach. Are you a pilot? What do you know about the approach? Stop allowing Lennox Linton to fool you all. Lennox will never be the PM of Dominica. Not on this earth. Not on the next one. You all are nothing more than a set of cicadas flying all over town.
@ds
A cesspool of garbage..What has Skerrit done to us? What about what has Skerrit done to you?
He has you babbling senseless garbage, while he cannot give you an account of your own money he and Haiden has in overseas banks? He is the master of deception, he cheats, lies and is a perfect conman. You must stop infecting this medium with your Skerrit foolishness.Skerrit is just a wucked soul…!!
Skerrit is the most destructive leader we have ever had.
Has he blinded you with turkey, or ham, or sardines or galvanize?
Of all our past leaders put together, Skerrit has done more for Dominica than they all have done. How about that? It took Skerrit alone to build a modern Hospital in Marigot that James could not do for his own village when he was in power. As a matter of fact the Labor party inherited an empty purse from the UWP when they the Labor party took over. It took Skerrit to build a cricket stadium that James could not do when he was in power and was once secretary general of the dominica cricket association. Skerrit has more foresight than these guys.
DS… Edison James held on to power for 4 short years in Dominica. They work but got messed up too.
But King Liar Skerrit, has been there for over 20 long years!!
.. And Dominica is still the poorest island in the Caribbean.. a few inches before Haiti. King Liar Skerrit that have us so….
The Pm lies so much, that on every Manifesto of the DLP for the past 20 years, has an International Airport to be built.
Who is he fooling now?
Rome was not built in a day. Yet you want Dominica to be built in a day. Your Jacka… Patience is virtue. Good things come to those who wait. What’s your hurry? Are you Mr. Gonzalez? Get a life and a job. Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.
The progress you make my friend is not always how rich you are.
Right and he built a stadium BEFORE the new hospital and International Airport. Backwards thinking 🤔
You start off with the project that cost less and then move on to the ones that cost more. ………. Just as you tackle the easy problems in an exam first, not wasting time, and then move on to the harder problems.
Of ALL the past leaders put together, Skerrit has done more HARM to Dominica than all the others combined.
He has sold the National Birds; fractured the country politically beyond repair; completely depleted the airport fund; tarnished the country’s once pristine image internationally; impoverished tens of thousands of citizens; corrupt the CBI program; politicized the police force; used the judiciary as a battering ram against his perceived enemies; bankrupt the country; enrich himself and his cronies; no transparency nor accountability in government; scandals after scandals in government (garbage bins & fertilizer). The list is much too exhaustive to mention everything.
Proper process has not been taken in this development. I do not care about Lennox. I can think for myself as a reasonable adult. Read this article about how the fisheries complex will be developed. this is the proper process that MUST be taken for national projects. It even explains why.
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/27-million-grant-contract-signed-for-rehabilitation-of-roseau-and-marigot-fisheries-complexes/
So let me ask you, what if by some misfortune Dominica cannot repay the “loan” that Mr Hayden gives us for this airport. Will it be his? You attitude suggests that we should simply accept things done anyway anyhow, once you get the end result. Thats like wanting house and land. things not working out, then someone offers you one, but he needs to first steal it or kill for it so that he can give it to you. knowingly you willingly accept it with a smile.
DNO, I am calling on you and the national media, to press PM Skerrit to tell us more about this Anthony Haiden., that he had committed 1 billion dollars to for an international airport. Skerrit is just PM and as such, as an individual today we are and tomorrow we are not! So it is crucial for to know who that Anthony Hayden is. PM Skerrit should hold a press conference to tell the people of Dominica who that man is. We need to know his place of birth, DOB, his BIRTH NAME, place of education, level of his education, his financial record and yes his entire record. DNO I suspect PM Skerrit is hiding something from us just as he was hiding what he knew from us about Alireza Monfared. During his speech on June 11, during the signing at one time PM referred to him as “Anthony Hayden” but in following sentence he referred to him as “Dr. Hayden.” Why? There are several Anthony Hayden and Dr. Hayden and non is linked to the friend of Skerrit. Is that his real name? Really? A Lebanese…
Any fool would know thats a fraud all big project must have a bid I would like to know if this company ever built an international airport well all you know what pm is all about and all you still put him there he is all minister and no one bark but that’s fraud right there
I for one cannot understand the logic why on earth these so-called Workers clowns do not want an international airport is beyond me, having said that is” Uncle “Linton, and his looney bin supporters Real??? My life just looking at those sad losers is disgusting and disgraceful to say the least all I see is a no value bunch of arrogant baboons.
Man Bite Dog, did you read that those who are demonstrating, do not want the construction of the airport…
Of course we the people of Dominica would like to see one build.
But not through the Back Door. King Liar must sell some of you!
Simple reasoning and understanding is beyond you. Jolly’s have q-tips. THE PROCESS IN WHICH THIS DEVELOPMENT IS TAKING PLACE IS IMPROPER AND IN VIOLATION OF THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT ACT!! These are government ministers. highest of public servants. All Dominicans welcome an international airport. Freedomites, Laborites, Workers, independent thinkers, not political people, man, woman, child, beast. But the manner in which it is developed MUST follow the proper process.
It is time now for all patriots to come together and do what’s right for our country. Never mind DLP, never mind UWP, never mind Skerrit… It’s our country that matters.
If the PM doesn’t want to do things the right way and above board, we need to ask him to vacate his position. If he refuses to account properly for our money (proceeds of passport selling), he will have to go. No man is bigger than our country. Let’s get together, WE are Dominica!
When you speak of Patriots coming together and do what’s right for our country, are you suggesting that the people holding the placards in the above story are the role models of Patriots Dominica should follow, lol. A Government doesn’t just vacate office of the whims of nonsensical allegations held in the head of an Opposition Leader, Governments are removed by elections. Why don’t you go spend some time educating yourself as to how The CBI really works, empower yourself and stop being a silly follower of someone opinion held in their mind as a fact.
I wouldn’t expect YOU to understand. You are not a patriot but rather an opportunist like Skerrit and the cabal. The CBI only works for Skerrit and his friends, not for all Dominicans. Get out of here!
By the way, I bet you $10,000 that Skerrit is not going to see the end of this term in office. Come on, put your money we’re your mouth is.
“Are you suggesting that the people holding the placards in the above story are the role models of Patriots Dominica should follow”
Gary, I am laughing out loud also, to read your brilliant observation above. These UWP followers are constantly using words that do not match their foolish thoughts, I am asking just like you: Who are the so-called “Patriots” in that crowd above?
I am wondering how many of them know the meaning of patriots–what such nonsense!
You can’t be a patriot either. You are a HYPOCRITE.
@RandyX, Could you please explain to Dominicans what Prime minister Dr Skerrit is doing wrong, and I will tell you what that good for nothing so-called Lennox Linton, is not doing right!!!!
I do refuse to entertain and indulge …… like you. If you are lonely, go and speak to your corrupt comrades.
@RandyX, so why did you take time to respond to him. What is the difference between that and entertainment? You simply said that you cannot answer the question he asked.
