Dominicans warned they will ‘soon regret’ contract signing for international airport

Despite numerous calls from members of the various opposition parties for the government of Dominica to not sign the contract for the international airport with the Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE), the two parties have sealed the deal, and according to those against, Dominican citizens will soon regret this.

Moments before the signing, over a dozen protestors gathered outside of Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) in an attempt to delay signing at this time, of the billion-dollar project which they claim is a clear case of money laundering between Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Chief Executive Officer of MMCE Anthony Haiden.

According to the worried protestors, their concerns include the issuance of a no-bid contract for this national project, the method of financing the project and how much MMCE will be paid, and the fact that an Environmental Impact Study (EIA) has not been presented to the public.

Some of the sayings on their waving placards read “Stop the bobol contract with MMCE to steal our passport money,” “No illegal contract,” “Do it the right way above board.”

While their attempts to halt the signing were futile they did say that in due time, “Dominica’s will come to the realization that this was all part of Skerrit and Haiden scheme to pocket millions on the back of our small economy.”

The night before the ceremony, at a ‘We the people’ meeting which featured members of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM), Builders and Contractors Assositiciton (BCAD), Moun Sewye, the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and many other citizens, each speaker made it clear that they were not against the construction of an international airport, but were opposed the government’s lack of transparency with regard to the project.

According to the leader of UWP Lennox Linton, the announcement made by the prime minister that Hadien will be front loading his money into the airport project for which he will be subsequently refunded is “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Why? Because Anthony Haiden of Montreal management company has no money to front-load any international airport in Dominica. It is Dominica’s money from the sales of Dominica’s passport that Skerrit has given him control of,” Linton alleged.

The opposition leader further claims that this latest move by the government is another classic case of money laundering and such monies can be considered to be the proceeds of crime.

“One can argue that it is not theirs; they have stolen the money that belongs to us and now they will wash it by saying they loaned us money which we have to pay them back for the airport. The money is our money and we are not loaning it from anybody,” Linton stated.

He pointed out that per Dominica’s laws, any loans borrowed must be brought before parliament for approval.

“The loans act says that the money has to be borrowed from approved sources and approved sources mean a bank, a friendly government or a reputable financial institution,” Linton said. “MMCE is none of those, so Skerritt’s not signing any contract; he is not taking any loan from MMCE. He is involved in trickery and deception of the people of Dominica to place hundred of millions of dollars belonging to them in the hands of Anthony Haiden under the disguise of building an international airport.”

The member of parliament further lamented that MMCE is given “all the plum jobs” in the construction sector while local companies or firms are not, which he labelled as a system of modern-day slavery.

According to Linton, in the long run, the citizens of Dominica will be the ones most impacted by the latest actions of the present regime and if they fail to take action, things will only get worse.