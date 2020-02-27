Dominica’s 2020 calypso monarch, Jay Dee, attributes his win to ‘two great songs’

Dominica News Online - Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 8:22 AM
The smile says it all as Jay Dee receives his crown

Dominica’s new calypso monarch Jude “Jay Dee” Delauney, believes that this year, his songs put him in a good position to win the title.

Six years after he first entered the carnival calypso competition, Jay Dee hit the jackpot after he delivered two sterling performances which helped him to outperform the other finalists on Saturday night at the Windsor Park forecourt.

The new Monarch said when a calypsonian has great songs, the work is easier.

“You can see everything happening even before it happens, so it’s just putting it into effect,” Jay Dee told reporters shortly after being crowned.

The calypsonian, who is from Pte. Michel, said he was confident in his performance after the first round of the competition.

“It’s like I set the bar for the whole competition and the Mas was just Mas,” he said.

“I am elated; I am ecstatic, right now,” Jay Dee exuded. “From 2014 to now, it’s a big improvement, two great songs.”

“We did it!” he exclaimed.

Tasha P copped the 1st runner up position with De Webb taking 2nd runner up and Bingo securing the 3rd runner up spot.

Jaydee during one of his performances in the 2020 calypso monarch competition

  1. jamie
    February 27, 2020

    Great job,had you for each category.Congrats my brother.

