Dominica’s 2021 Grade 6 National Assessment: The Top Performers

“I was shocked…I did prepare, but it’s so amazing that I could do so well.”

Those were the words from Danika Paul, top student in the 2021 Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA).

She placed first in the top 5.

The results were announced at a press conference which was held at the Ministry of Finance conference room on Monday.

Paul, a student of the St Martin Primary School, said she prepared for the exams by studying and working hard.

Her advice to students who will write the G6NA exams next year is to, “work hard and do not rely on anybody else for your education, but yourself.”

Paul wants to attend the Convent High School in the new academic year.

Eleven-year-old Christa George of the St Martin Primary School who placed 3rd on this year’s list, said she is very proud of herself.

“I did a lot of past papers, a lot of studying and sleepless nights,” she revealed.

George told students who will write the G6NA to study hard, “and don’t stress out yourselves too much.”

Her school of choice is the Convent High School.

Asia Harrigan, age 12 who placed 5th on the list, said hard work and studying late at nights contributed to her success.

She wants to attend the Convent High School in the new academic year.

“I feel elated. I am glad for the students; I am glad they worked hard,” Frances Bonnie, the class teacher of the St. Martin Primary top student, told reporters during an interview, “Whatever they got I believe they deserved it.”

She described Paul as a student who has the potential, a dedicated student who is self-driven.

“And so we just knew, the whole class as a matter of fact, that she was going to get the island scholarship,” Bonnie stated.

Bonnie disclosed that she didn’t do anything differently in helping the students to prepare for the exam,

“After Covid-19, we had to go into online learning and I integrated a lot of technology into my teaching and learning. I think this helped the children a lot,” she noted.

Bonnie said the workload was harder this year because they had to cover grade 5 and grade 6 and she was scared that they were not going to perform as they did because of the time constraint.

“What I did, was I sent videos for them so that they would get the information,” she stated.

From the 29 students in her class, 15 received scholarships, 10 got bursaries and 4, passes.

“There is the student, there is the parent and there is the school.” This is what Principal of the St Martin Primary School, Brinette Moreau says is the secret to the school’s success.

“And once these 3 groups of persons are working together, the students will be successful,” she stated. “Of course there will be little issues, here, there and everywhere, but as with everything, these children didn’t just come and perform in grade 6. It’s from grade K that we recognized that these children have the potential to do well and therefore we encourage them, we encourage their parents.”

Moreau noted that there are supportive parents who “follow us, listen to us and guide their children.”

She said that kind of support for the school helps and students will perform well because of that.

According to Moreau, Grade 6 was a challenge this year because of Covid-19.

“The students would have normally completed certain topics in term 2 and term 3 which they did not get to cover in person, they did it online, so the teachers really had to do extra,” she said.

She further explained that in September when the school did its diagnostic testing, it was recognized that the students were behind in certain concepts so the teachers doubled their efforts.

“We had lessons during the Christmas; we had lessons during Easter just to accommodate that,” she stated.

Moreau’s message to parents and teachers is, “Do not wait for grade 6 to push your students. You have to pay attention from Grade K and then once you pay attention from Grade K, the students will do well.”

Eleven-year- old Alianne Toussaint, who placed 2nd on the island, told reporters on Monday that it feels great to have placed second.

“It was a surprise,” she said.

To assist in her preparations, Toussaint said she completed a lot of past papers.

She said her teachers and parents also helped a lot during her preparations for the exams.

The most difficult exam for her was Language Arts.

Toussaint’s choice of High school is the Convent High School.

She wants to become a medical doctor when she grows up.

Toussaint’s advice to students who will be writing the G6NA next year is, “you have to pray and just hold on; it’s not that hard.”

Joreb Bercasio, male student also from the Convent Preparatory School, placed 4th.

He too, is very happy with his performance and indicated that studying past papers and notes from various text books helped him in preparations for the exam.

“Science was the hardest subject for me, while mathematics was the easiest,” he revealed.

He thanked his teachers who helped him to prepare for the exams.

Bercasio plans to attend St Mary’s Academy (SMA) in the new academic year.

He wants to become a medical doctor or scientist in the future.

Meantime, an elated Principal of the Convent Preparatory School, Shirley Lawrence who spoke to reporters following the announcement of the results, said the school has always been performing in the top 10.

“We have always been one of the top performing schools,” she stated…“It first starts with God, we have to give God the Glory and with God we know that all things are possible.”

In commending the parents of Convent Prep students, she said, “they are supportive of the students and supportive of the school and the students themselves.”

Of the students themselves, Lawrence pointed out, “They take their time to go over and to do their work and to remain focused.”

She believes now is the time for the students to put their best foot forward to reach their full potential.

“The students just have to remain focused, maintain their relationship with God, be obedient and then the sky is limit,” Lawrence advised.

This year, a total of 896 students wrote the examinations. That is, 430 females and 466 males.

On the basis of this year’s results, the Government has decided to award scholarships to all Students who obtained a total of 18, 19 or 20 points, that is four As OR 3 As and 1 B OR 2 As and 2 Bs OR 3As and 1 C.

Bursaries are awarded to students who obtained totals of 16 or 17points, that is 2 As, 1 B and 1 C OR 1 A and 3 Bs OR 3 As and 1 D OR 3 As and 1 E OR 2 As and 2 Cs OR 1 A, 2Bs and 1 C OR 2 As, 1 B and 1 D OR 4 Bs.

Consequently, 67 students were awarded scholarships and 108 were awarded bursaries.

The amount allocated to scholars and bursaries for textbooks and stationery is $1000.00 and $700 respectively.