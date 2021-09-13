Dominica’s 5th formers begin school year with online classes

Fifth formers across Dominica begin the new academic year using online learning today.

“Today September 13th, our 5th formers begin classes online, the official start of their learning for the 2021-2022 academic year,” Education Minister Octavia Alfred said in a statement. “They do so in an uncertain period when Dominica is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases.”

She said the situation has necessitated “a full review of how we engage our students and their teachers in teaching and learning.”

Alfred added, “While classes have been delayed for the rest of the student’s population our 5th formers begin their lessons using the online learning modality via the Google Classroom platform.”

She expressed confidence that teachers and school leaders are prepared to take this on with efficiency and skill and with the support of the Ministry of Education students’ learning experience will be of a high quality.

The minister encouraged students to approach their learning with determination despite the obvious differences and limitations that exist through online learning.

“We know they can do well because they have proven before that they have the capacity to adjust and excel even when faced with challenges,” Alfred stated.

She wished all students and teachers well and thanked parents for their cooperation and patience, “as together, we find the best ways to overcome this bump in the road.”

“As we continue to prepare for the return of all our students, we pray for God’s intervention and guidance so that together as a nation we will overcome the health crisis we are now faced with,” Alfred remarked.