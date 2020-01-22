Dominica’s Carnival to be made more appealing to the outside world

The Ministry of Tourism is formulating plans to make Dominica’s carnival more attractive to the outside world.

In 2019, visitor arrivals for the week leading up to carnival Monday and Tuesday were 5,196 which was a 129% increase from 2018 arrivals.

And this year, the Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles said it is the government’s intention to attract more visitors to the island while increasing participation.

She said at the official start of carnival on Saturday that work has already begun with a team to ensure that the entire celebrations are more competitive.

“It is my intention as your new minister to work with the team to ensure that we deliver an even more competitive product that will be able to attract more visitors, increase the number of participants in the events and generally improve on what we do as carnival,” she said.

The government is also looking to strengthen the work of the Discover Dominica Association (DDA) in its ‘Festival Tourism Program’ and ensure that there is a year-round festival program.

These events will include the Real Mas, Jazz and Creole, dive fest, crab fest and the WCMF, among others.

Meantime MP for Roseau Central Melissa Poponne-Skerrit said carnival 2020 represents an expression of Dominica’s creative and cultural identity.

“The parade is one of the largest in the history of Dominica’s carnival including twenty-six traditional groups…in addition the schools, special groups and cooperation’s are also involved in carnival celebrations, “she said.

According to the newly elected MP, the government plans to gradually yet complete the revitalization of Roseau to make it one of the most exciting, livable and commercially vibrant cities in the region.

She also encouraged patrons of carnival to keep Roseau clean and safe and to find the space to enjoy the various activities that will be on display over the next few weeks

The Dominica Festival Committee (DFC) Events Coordinator, Marva Williams also spoke at Saturdays opening ceremony.

She however explained to patrons that the DFC has developed and embraced a consultative approach to planning this event having met with carnival stakeholders during the month of August and in November as it was done in 2018.

This year’s carnival is celebrated under the theme “Play the Ridim, Play Mas”