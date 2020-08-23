Dominica’s COVID-19 Entry Protocols – protecting lives or playing copy cat?

At the time of writing this, August 22nd, 2020, the positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the Tri-State area of the US is less than 1% – New York 0.8%, New Jersey 0.9%, Connecticut 0.7%. The positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in Dominica is 1.1%.

The World Health Organization says a positivity rate of less than 5% means the pandemic is under control. But NY, NJ and CT are all under Dominica’s High-Risk blanket because the overall positivity rate in the US is 6.3%. What then is the data worth to entry protocol decision making in Dominica? Absolutely nothing.

So, if you are coming into Dominica from these three areas of the US where the Covid19 positivity rate is as good or better than Dominica, you are classified as a high-risk traveler (even with a Negative PCR test) and subject to a mandatory period in quarantine of no less than 7 days at a cost of $1,850.00.

On the other hand, you can come from a country in the CARICOM bubble-like Antigua where the positivity rate is above 5% and, with a negative rapid test at the airport, go about your business in Dominica without quarantine and zero COVID-19 entry cost.

In quarantine, at an apartment complex previously rented to students of Ross University for 65% less, nationals and non-nationals are required to pay $400.00 for the first day and $225.00 per day for each additional day. The apartments are plain and simple with no special medical or health care facilities. By comparison, the cost of medical accommodation at the national hospital is $20.00 (twenty dollars) per day. This abuse of nationals returning home after the border closures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic is oppressive and unconscionable.

All of this begs a compelling question: Are our entry protocols about genuinely protecting lives or just mindlessly playing copy cat games?

