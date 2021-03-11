Dominica’s education minister weighs in on drone controversy

Minister for Education, Octavia Alfred, has strongly condemned the actions of two men who it is alleged were flying a drone over the Prime Minister’s residence in Morne Daniel last week.

Her statement follows the arrest by the police, of popular vlogger Mystelics of Portsmouth and videographer/photographer Jawanza Stuart of Castle Comfort, after their drone, according to the police, fell on Mr. Skerrit’s farm near his official residence at Morne Daniel.

However, after two days in police custody, Mitchell and Stuart were released sometime after 5:00 p.m. on March 3, 2021, without any charges being brought against them. Police say the matter is still under investigation.

Last week, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit revealed during his Annou Palé talk show, that his government will be passing some “very strong and clear” statutory rules and ordinances where the flying of drones is concerned.

According to Alfred, drones are intelligent and powerful.

“Some drones are powerful enough to see through certain metals, some can fly over a dense forest and see a coin on the forest bed, while other drones can see thousands of kilometers underwater and underground,” the Education minister declared.

“I strongly condemn the action of those who were flying the drone over the Prime Minister’s residence and I more strongly condemn those who are supporting this action, because it was not only wrong, it was dangerous,” she contends. “It was threatening and it was mischievous…”

Alfred continued, “Fellow Dominicans do you not agree with me, any one of you would feel threatened, terrified, unsafe and concerned if one of these devices was seen flying over your house, your farm, the school where your child attends?” adding, “Anyone of us who found ourselves in this position would agree that our privacy was invaded, our peace was threatened, our safety was compromised and people electronically or otherwise trespass our property.”

She said ” today it is the Prime Minister”, Alfred continued, “The question is who’s next and to what extent?”

“We may have to legislate what the penalties are for the misuse of drones,” she stated but insisted that drone laws or not, “it was wrong for two individuals to be so close to the Prime Minister’s residence and to be even flying a drone over his residence.”

Alfred claims that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his entire family were at risk.

“Their privacy was invaded, their peace was disturbed, their property was trespassed onto and we must condemn this, speak about it and do something about it,” she remarked.

She described the two individuals involved as intelligent young men who could be contributing so much to building Dominica with such brilliant talent, “ but this time they took it too far, they went overboard… and no one should support their actions.”