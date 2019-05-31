Dominica’s effort to rebuild its tourism after Hurricane Maria recognized

Director of Tourism and CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, Collin Piper has said that Dominica’s collective effort in rebuilding its tourism product after Hurricane Maria has been recognized by the regional and international media.

Speaking at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Discover Dominica Authority’s Tourism Awareness Month Award Ceremony at Fort Young Hotel on Wednesday, Piper revealed that accolades were received from the UK Telegraph, National Geography, Caribbean Journal and Mattador.com.

“These accolades are a testament to the collective efforts of all tourism stakeholders who worked tirelessly to get the sights and attractions open,” Piper said.

He said because of this collective effort, Dominica was able to host a cruise ship 100 days after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Piper said the Tourism Awareness Month awards “are an integral part of activities for Tourism Awareness Month where we recognize stakeholders who have made a significant contribution to the promotion of Dominica and increasing visitor arrivals.”

Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal, Robert Tonge, remarked that “Tourism plays an essential role in economic development through the provision of employment, generation of tax revenues and foreign exchange and it is critical that we all understand the role that we each play in developing and supporting Tourism in Dominica.”He said that during this year’s Tourism Awareness Month, the focus was on public education at various schools.

“We have continued the focus on public education, at our educational institutions, to ensure that our children and youth have a greater appreciation of the role of the tourism sector,” Tonge said. “The education material showcased the impact that harmful practices has on the environment and how it affects the tourism industry.”

This year the award categories included School Beautification Competitions with the Morning Star PreSchool claiming first place; Community Tourism Enhancement Competitions won by Zone B which comprised of Marigot and Woodfordhill and Musicians Awards presented to Ophelia Marie, Chubby and the Midnight Groovers, Gordon Henderson & Exile One, and the Swinging Stars Band.

Social Media Awards were presented to Dorival James of Shyguys Dominica Tours, Shepherd Fregiste of Sheppee Fun Tours, Lennox Cadette of Shawaly Tours and Andrew O’brian of Cobra Tours.

Broadcast media awards were also presented to DBS Radio, Q95Fm, Kairi Fm and Vibes Radio and the Tourism Service Providers Awards were presented to The Tamarind Tree Hotel, Maureen Horrick and the Fort Young Hotel.

A Special Award was given to outgoing Permanent Secretary Careen Prevost and other participants received participatory awards.