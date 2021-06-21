‘Dominica’s electoral process is old and needs modernization’ – Sir Dennis Byron

Eminent Caribbean Jurist, Sir Dennis Byron believes the regulatory framework for Dominica’s electoral process is old and needs modernization.

He was speaking during a virtual consultation organized by the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) on Thursday, Jume 17, 2021.

Sir Byron was selected by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to serve as a sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reform in Dominica.

“My mandate became necessary because the electoral process had become so contentious, that the much needed reforms could not find consensus…,” he said. “The regulatory framework for the electoral process is old and it needs modernization.”

He said he is interested in using the best technology that is available to modernize the process.

“I think it is critical to leverage the most up-to-date form of technology to achieve the results that we are looking [at],” Sir Dennis added.

According to the former CCJ president, the important aspects of his work include reviewing the existing legislation and the various reports, opinions and views that have been expressed by previous advisors on the reform of the electoral process.

“I must also understand the mood of the population and its underlying expectations, so I must pay attention and be aware of what that has been happening and what is happening now,” he said.

He believes the consultations will assist in having that understanding.

“This is not to encourage anybody or myself being judgmental, but to provide an important factual backdrop to my exercise,” Sir Dennis remarked.

Byron said gathering information through written submissions, surveys and these community oral consultations will provide him with a better understanding.

“It is highly beneficial that any recommendation I make will be grounded in and reflective of the views of the communities,” he noted.

He mentioned further that his recommendations must, of course, reflect his own independent judgment, “but this judgment must have the benefit of being refined to the views and opinions which will emerge from these and other consultative exercises.”

Furthermore, he said one should bear in mind the real purpose of elections, the objective of which is to secure and sustain a legitimate government within an inclusive and democratic society.

“Such a society or a democracy must be built on the firm foundation of respect for people and their human, social and political rights,” Sir Dennis stated.

He said these rights should guarantee political equality and freedom from discrimination, so that everyone would have equal rights to participate fully in the political process to receive an impact information and to associate freely with others in order to advance political views and interests.

The electoral reform commissioner also mentioned that everyone who has a right to do so must be allowed to vote and stand for election.

“The voting criteria must therefore be clearly regulated with provisions to ensure compliance,” Byron noted. “This requires the maintenance, publicly available electoral registers that are regularly updated with provisions of the corrections of errors of improper inclusions or omissions.”

He stressed that people must have equal voting rights and power, equal opportunity must be granted to political parties and candidates.

“These are the values that make the question of voter identification so important…,” he asserted.