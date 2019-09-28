Dominica’s First Climate Strike

FRIDAY September 27th, saw Dominica’s first ever Climate Strike, held at the Roseau Bayfront led by Sahara Sky, a 15-year old student at Orion Academy.

Dominica joined millions around the world in the Global Climate Strike. Friday’s strike, and the thousands of strikes worldwide, were to push world leaders to act now and to inspire others to join. The Global Climate Strikes were inspired by the “Fridays For Future” movement started by Greta Thunberg, a well-known youth climate activist.

The demands of Dominica’s Strike, inspired by the demands of The Friday’s for Future, and 2,000 other strikes that took place today are:

To transition to 100% clean energy worldwide! (Dominica is already on the way with our hydro power generation and the new electric vehicle policy) Keep fossil fuels in the ground! Help victims of the climate crisis! (including those in vulnerable, small island nations like ours)

Dominica is a small island state that does not put large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. But we still suffer the consequences of climate change. We, as Dominicans, are on the front lines of the climate crisis, from experiencing it first hand. This is why it is important that we participate in raising climate crisis awareness and take action to help secure a promising future. Youth have the most to gain, and the most to lose, if we fail.

Friday’s strike was held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. At 10:00am Sahara Sky, the organizer and strike leader, gave an inspiring speech about the importance of taking action now and the reasons for the September Global Climate Strikes. She was followed by Dominica’s delegate to the recent Global Youth Climate Summit in NYC, Ashfred Norris. Ashfred gave a truthful speech about the seriousness of climate change and spoke about his experience at the NYC Global Youth Climate Summit. Lastly, Jeannelle Brisbane, the founder of WildDominique, told a story about her personal experience surviving Hurricane Maria in an uplifting speech about the true Nature Isle we share, and the importance of protecting its beauty. The presentations led to a discussion on ways Dominica and Dominican youth can get involved locally and be apart of the solutions to protect Dominica.

Those of us who attended Friday’s event felt that this Climate Strike is only the beginning for Dominica. We hope to hold many more climate actions and awareness events including strikes, beach clean ups as well as the formation of environmental preservation groups and more.

Dominica’s first Climate Strike was a success and a first step for a brighter future for our youth!